3 easy-to-copy ways to style Habitat's £16.50 wooden star for an expensive-looking Christmas display

Statement wooden stars deserve their place as timeless Christmas decorations, and this Habitat large mango star is guaranteed to be part of your Christmas decor for years to come.

As soon as our team of Ideal Home editors spotted this star in the Habitat Christmas collection we knew instantly it had the potential to be the budget Christmas decorating ideas. Costing just £16.50 at the moment in the Habitat Christmas Black Friday deal, it is a versatile decoration that can be used on walls, tables and mantlepieces.

To demonstrate all the possibilities that this humble decoration offers we asked our expert Ideal Home stylist, Anna Morley, to style it in her own home in three different ways and to share her top tips to recreate the look yourself.

Habitat Large Mango Wood Star | Was £22 , now £16.50 at Argos We're seriously impressed by this decoration for both the quality and the price. It is a sturdy wooden decoration that can be reused in many ways around the house for years to come. It is available in a smaller size for around £10 if you want an even more affordable alternative.

3 ways to style Habitat's wooden star

'I always look for timeless pieces for my home and this mango wood star has year round appeal,' says Anna.

'I loved how it can be wall hung, laid flat or stood up so it can easily be moved around the home and used in a multitude of ways and in a variety of rooms.'

1. Drape in festoon lights

(Image credit: Future)

We'll start with the way this star was made to be displayed - on the wall. 'It makes a beautiful statement hung on a plain wall, especially as part of a styled drinks bar cart display. I added festoon lights to mine to give it a party vibe,' explains Anna.

For a more maximalist look, you could invest in the star in the smaller size too and great a small feature wall. The best thing about these stars is while they add a festive touch they can also work as a piece of living room wall decor all year round.

2. A dining table centrepiece

(Image credit: Future)

'I love a good tablescape and incorporating the star as a centrepiece really elevated the look,' says Anna. 'I displayed candles on top to really draw the eye and used fresh eucalyptus and pale table linen to keep the look tonal as well as festive.'

If you need a little extra space for food dishes as part of your Christmas dining table ideas, the star can quickly be adapted into a grazing board by swapping out a couple of tealights.

3. Make a statement on the hearth

(Image credit: Future)

This star is a match made in heaven for Christmas mantle decor ideas. It can be displayed above the fireplace, or in the hearth if you don't have a working fireplace.

'My fireplace is a focal point at Christmas so I used the star as part of a winter decor arrangement,' adds Anna. 'It has a natural finish so I paired it with pillar candles and a soft rug for a warming Nordic feel. '

These are just three of the ways our stylist has chosen to arrange this star, they are a myriad of other options that will instantly elevate your Christmas decor this year. Plus with the star on sale right now, there has never been a better time to snap it up.