The wishbone chair is a design classic – and this homeware brand has the most stylish and affordable version we've seen

One thing that I wasn't prepared for when decorating a home is quite how expensive certain pieces of furniture are. Rugs and mattresses surprised me, but dining chairs really were not on my bingo card. So, the hunt for affordable yet also stylish dining chairs officially began - leading me to Dusk's ever-so-trendy Jade collection of wishbone chairs.

The Wishbone Chair originated in the 1940s by Danish furniture designer, Hans Wegner, and while an authentic version could set you back between £400-£1000, there are so many inspired-by styles that will give your kitchen or dining room table ideas that trendy, in-the-know touch.

Part of what makes dining chairs feel like an unexpected expense is the fact that you need between 2-6 of them (or more, depending on the size of your household) so what seems like a budget-friendly choice suddenly isn't.

Dusk sells dining chairs as a pair, making it much easier to swallow and more convenient to purchase. Plus, they currently have an extra 15% off, making it even more tempting.

Here's why this collection has wowed us.

Jade Set Of 2 Dining Chairs - Wood/Natural £219 for 2 at Dusk This light wood tone is a classic in our eyes. It will add a Scandi touch to any kitchen or dining room and is super easy to style against different decor, whether trend-led or traditional.

Hunting for the perfect dining table chair is no simple task. You have to consider size, shape, style (of course) and comfort, and often these things are mutually exclusive.

The beauty of the wishbone chair, and why it's remained such a popular design, is that it has a simple appearance which goes with so many interiors, but it also has a sturdy back, making it comfortable for everyday dining or even working.

The classic light wood style is synonymous with Scandi interiors so if you're looking to recreate a minimal Danish open plan kitchen idea then the Jade dining chairs from Dusk will add the perfect touch.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Colin Poole)

What's particularly great about the Dusk range of Jade dining chairs is that there are different colours and textiles to choose from. Not everyone opts for the same wood tone in their home, and oftentimes the chair style you love isn't quite the right colourway to match your decor.

There are 7 different colourways of the Jade chairs, from a rich cappuccino shade to ivory boucle, which will add warmth and texture to a space.

If you have a larger dining zone, then opting for these chairs all the way around a table will give you plenty of seating for mealtimes, but if you have a small kitchen, then opting for half banquette seating with the addition of two wishbone chairs will give you a cafe-inspired look.

(Image credit: DUSK)

'Wishbone chairs are my favourite style of dining chairs - I myself have got three at home sitting around my round dining table which I've hunted down on Facebook Marketplace for a really good price,' explains our Room Decor Content Editor, Sara Hesikova.

'Because as innately stylish as they are - being a design classic and all - they tend to be rather pricey. This DUSK price point is one of the best I've seen though if you're buying new. I also saw them IRL at one of the more recent DUSK press showcases and can attest that they look just as good in person as they do online.'

They currently have an extra 15% off with code EXTRA15 too, so you can get a pair of these chairs for around £167. They're a classic you'll have for years to come, which is well worth the investment in our eyes.

Our Deputy Editor, Rebecca Knight, has the Heidi table from Dusk which matches the Jade chairs, and she loves how sleek it looks in her flat. Safe to say she's got the black Jade chairs in her basket.