The wishbone chair is a design classic – and this homeware brand has the most stylish and affordable version we've seen
I can't believe how many colours there are to choose from
One thing that I wasn't prepared for when decorating a home is quite how expensive certain pieces of furniture are. Rugs and mattresses surprised me, but dining chairs really were not on my bingo card. So, the hunt for affordable yet also stylish dining chairs officially began - leading me to Dusk's ever-so-trendy Jade collection of wishbone chairs.
The Wishbone Chair originated in the 1940s by Danish furniture designer, Hans Wegner, and while an authentic version could set you back between £400-£1000, there are so many inspired-by styles that will give your kitchen or dining room table ideas that trendy, in-the-know touch.
Part of what makes dining chairs feel like an unexpected expense is the fact that you need between 2-6 of them (or more, depending on the size of your household) so what seems like a budget-friendly choice suddenly isn't.
Dusk sells dining chairs as a pair, making it much easier to swallow and more convenient to purchase. Plus, they currently have an extra 15% off, making it even more tempting.
Here's why this collection has wowed us.
Hunting for the perfect dining table chair is no simple task. You have to consider size, shape, style (of course) and comfort, and often these things are mutually exclusive.
The beauty of the wishbone chair, and why it's remained such a popular design, is that it has a simple appearance which goes with so many interiors, but it also has a sturdy back, making it comfortable for everyday dining or even working.
Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more.
The classic light wood style is synonymous with Scandi interiors so if you're looking to recreate a minimal Danish open plan kitchen idea then the Jade dining chairs from Dusk will add the perfect touch.
What's particularly great about the Dusk range of Jade dining chairs is that there are different colours and textiles to choose from. Not everyone opts for the same wood tone in their home, and oftentimes the chair style you love isn't quite the right colourway to match your decor.
There are 7 different colourways of the Jade chairs, from a rich cappuccino shade to ivory boucle, which will add warmth and texture to a space.
If you have a larger dining zone, then opting for these chairs all the way around a table will give you plenty of seating for mealtimes, but if you have a small kitchen, then opting for half banquette seating with the addition of two wishbone chairs will give you a cafe-inspired look.
'Wishbone chairs are my favourite style of dining chairs - I myself have got three at home sitting around my round dining table which I've hunted down on Facebook Marketplace for a really good price,' explains our Room Decor Content Editor, Sara Hesikova.
'Because as innately stylish as they are - being a design classic and all - they tend to be rather pricey. This DUSK price point is one of the best I've seen though if you're buying new. I also saw them IRL at one of the more recent DUSK press showcases and can attest that they look just as good in person as they do online.'
They currently have an extra 15% off with code EXTRA15 too, so you can get a pair of these chairs for around £167. They're a classic you'll have for years to come, which is well worth the investment in our eyes.
Shop Dusk Jade chairs
Our Deputy Editor, Rebecca Knight, has the Heidi table from Dusk which matches the Jade chairs, and she loves how sleek it looks in her flat. Safe to say she's got the black Jade chairs in her basket.
After starting out her journey at Future as a Features Editor on Top Ten Reviews, Holly is now a Content Editor at Ideal Home, writing about the very best kitchen and bathroom designs and buys. At Top Ten Reviews, she focussed on TikTok viral cleaning hacks as well as how to take care of investment purchases such as lawn mowers, washing machines and vacuum cleaners. Prior to this, Holly was apart of the editorial team at Howdens which sparked her interest in interior design, and more specifically, kitchens (Shaker is her favourite!).
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.