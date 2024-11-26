We’ve ended all the debates - this is the day you should put your Christmas decorations up, according to experts

When do you put your Christmas decorations up? It’s an age-old debate whereby everyone has an opinion - luckily, we asked the experts and it turns out there are a few traditions you should consider when getting your decorations out.

At Ideal Home, we’re already excited about this year’s Christmas decor trends and are full to the brim with Christmas decorating ideas - but when is the time to press go and put our decorations up?

Christmas comes around quickly every year. Come September, loads of our favourite brands start stocking up on Christmas decorations. But when is best to put them up? With opinions differing from October to Christmas Eve, it's hard to draw a conclusive answer—until now.

According to the experts, this Sunday (1 December) is the best time to put up your decorations.

When to put up your Christmas decorations?

(Image credit: Future PLC/ Dan Duchars)

First and foremost, there is no set time to put your decorations up. One fifth of Brits believe that it is acceptable to put your decorations up in November, according to research by Savanta . Meanwhile, 61% of us don’t start putting our decorations up until 7th December, according to Fern.

It’s all about personal choice, however there is an element of tradition to which you can adhere to. Traditionally, Christmas decorations should go up on the first day of Advent - which is four Sundays before the big day. This year, the first day of Advent falls on the 1st of December, arguably making it the best day to put your decorations up.

‘The ideal date to put up your tree has always been up for debate, but traditionally, Christmas trees are assembled at the start of Advent as this signals the official start of the festive season. This date works perfectly for those in the UK who want to decorate their homes at the start of the December countdown!’ says David Sumner, Sales Manager at Christmas Tree World

‘For those who prefer to hold off on decorating, a great alternative is to align with the 12 days of Christmas countdown. Starting on the 13th of December, this timeline allows you to transform your living space and anticipate the big day without the decorations losing their seasonal charm!’

Take joy into account

(Image credit: Future PLC/Simon Bevan)

Aside from tradition, the most important thing to think about when putting decorations up is the joy they will bring. Are you the sort of person who adores Christmas? Then twinkling lights in November could be the best thing for you!

‘Do what makes you happy! Christmas is all about joy, and your home should reflect that,’ says Phil Turner , interior designer and founder of TWP Bespoke Limited. Make a day of it! ‘Get the family involved, play some Christmas music, and enjoy a mince pie or two. Decorating should be fun, not a chore.’

Similarly, if you’re not a huge fan of Christmas decor, there’s no harm in waiting up until Christmas Eve to put your decorations up. Christmas is the time to be cheerful so you should base putting your decorations up around what gives you the most joy.

At Ideal Home, the team also put their decorations up based on joy.

'I like to have my Christmas decorations up by the end of November, as the lead-up to Christmas is my favourite time of year so I like to milk it for as long as possible. I'm usually the first out of my neighbours to have the tree up, but I like to think I am the catalyst for them putting their decorations up too. However, come 1 January, I am ready to take them all down and get my house ready for the new year,' says Sarah Handley, Ideal Home's section editor for renovations.

Take your Christmas tree and wreath into account

(Image credit: Future PLC/Simon Bevan)

If you are planning on putting your decorations up now (or already have) you should take into account the lifespan of your real trees and wreaths.

‘Real Christmas trees have a relatively short lifespan, meaning less flexibility with the dates to put up your tree and decorations. With proper care, a real tree can last 4-6 weeks. If you plan to keep your tree up until New Year's Eve, it's best to wait until late November or early December to put it up. This timing ensures that your tree looks its best for Christmas Day without shedding too many needles,’ says David.

‘Wreaths also have a limited lifespan - lasting up to 8 weeks. A fresh wreath is best located on the exterior of your home, in a cool and shaded area. Hydrating your wreath with a light mist a couple of times a week will ensure it lasts for longer. Artificial wreaths can be placed at any point in the season - for as long as you require.’

If you like to put your tree up in November - or even earlier - investing in one of the best artificial Christmas trees will enable you to enjoy festive cheer for longer.

Some of our favourite Christmas decorations

Whatever you decide, your Christmas decorations should make you feel happy. However, if you fancy playing by the rules, this Sunday is the best day to do it. Grab a mince pie, get the festive tunes on and make a day of it.