7 small living room storage ideas to hide clutter and make the most of your compact lounge

Incorporating sufficient storage in any room is crucial to keeping the space uncluttered, organised and functional. It’s important both from an aesthetic point of view, as it is from a practical one. And that’s especially true when working with a compact room like a small lounge – that’s where our small living room storage ideas come in.

All storage-focused small living room ideas need to be clever and creative to be able to utilise every forgotten and overlooked nook and cranny for storing your essentials that belong in the lounge. Anything that doesn’t need to be in your small space should automatically not be there as it can end up cluttering the room.

‘Storage space is at a premium when you’re working with a small room so you need to maximise the opportunity to create clever but functional storage options for that space,’ confirms Siân Pelleschi, owner of Sorted! and APDO (Association of Professional Declutterers and Organisers) president. And this is how to go about it.

1. Make the most of vertical space

If your sitting room lacks space in width and depth, you can always turn to the height to incorporate some living room storage ideas. The vertical space is often severely under-utilised – so don’t make this common mistake, too.

‘Utilising vertical space is one way. Wall-mounted shelving can instantly take items off the floor and use space often overlooked. Install floating shelves for books, decorative items, or even small plants without taking up floor space. Opt for tall, narrow bookcases to make use of vertical space without encroaching on the room's footprint or consider installing a stylish pegboard to hang items like keys, bags, or even small plants, adding both function and a unique visual element,’ Siân advises.

2. Invest in multifunctional furniture

Opting for multipurpose furniture is easier in the living room than in any other room as most of the key pieces of furniture are widely manufactured with hidden storage already built in – whether it’s your best sofa, an ottoman or a coffee table.

‘Look at multifunctional furniture such as storage ottomans that provide a dual function – serving as both seating and storage. Use them to store blankets, magazines, or other small items. Consider choosing a coffee table that has a shelf or compartment underneath for storing books, remote controls, or board games,’ Siân says.

Jane Lee, founder of Jane Lee Interiors and APDO member, continues with more multifunctional furniture storage ideas, ‘Old trunks make great coffee tables and are a good hiding place for toys, games, throws, remote controls, etc. – it's easy to open them up and sweep clutter inside when an unexpected visitor calls. Some sofas contain large amounts of secret storage too, under the seats. If space is at a premium this could be a worthwhile investment.’

3. Utilise corners of the room

Similarly to the vertical space of the room, corners are also often overlooked when arranging furniture in a small living room. But when space is at a premium and you’re struggling to find storage opportunities, it would be a mistake to leave any corner under-utilised.

‘Look to use corners more effectively by looking at installing corner shelves to make use of often-overlooked spaces. These can hold decorative items, books, or even small baskets for additional storage and a corner cabinet or a triangular shelving unit can provide ample storage without taking up much space,’ Siân recommends.

4. Stock up on storage baskets

Storage baskets are one of the most aesthetically pleasing storage solutions that should be used in any living room, big or small. And that’s because they are so versatile and can be placed pretty much anywhere – they make for the perfect decorative element for living room shelving ideas in our opinion.

‘Using baskets or containers to help hide any kind of random "stuff" is ideal if you want to go for that streamlined and minimalistic look,’ says Victoria Fearnley, founder of Surrey Decluttering and APDO member. ‘Not every budget stretches to built-in storage!’

Victoria Clark, founder of ByVictoriaClark and APDO member, continues, ‘I love a basket! Baskets can also be put in the corner of a room or at the side if there is no furniture against the wall. Sometimes some really pretty ones. An option could also be, if you had the space, to bring the sofa a little further away from the wall and have storage boxes behind the sofa and hide away things you don’t want on show.’

5. Make use of forgotten areas with organisers

You might be noticing a trend with most of these small living room storage ideas – which is utilising often overlooked areas. We’ve already covered the vertical space of the room and corners. But there’s more – like the sides of chairs and sofa arms or the back of doors.

‘Over-the-door or over-the-arm organisers are great for holding small items like remotes, books, or even chargers. They utilise the back of doors, and sides of sofas and chairs, an often-ignored storage opportunity,’ Siân says.

Victoria Clark adds, ‘There are really stylish hanging magazine racks which maybe you can hang off the back of the door. I love using the backs of a door. Space we don’t always consider! As long as you can open the door safely. The back of the door is often missed. Really handy for so many options.’

6. Build in storage

If your budget allows, then built-in storage is perhaps the best small living room storage solution as it’s made to fit your space perfectly. But the downside is, of course, the accompanying price tag. So we recommend utilising this tool only if really needed - such as when dealing with an awkwardly shaped space.

‘When trying to make the best use of awkward spaces, fitted furniture can be a game-changer,’ says Melissa Denham, interior stylist at Hammonds Fitted Furniture. ‘Bespoke to fit the dimensions and layout of your living room, custom-made furniture ensures no inch goes to waste. Built-in shelving and cabinets are excellent for creating additional storage without dominating valuable floor space. These can be designed to fit around your windows and doorways, providing a cohesive look that blends with your existing design.’

7. Incorporate under-bench storage

If your small living room has a bay window or you’re looking for some alcove ideas for your living space, then installing a bench with hidden storage could be the perfect solution.

‘Something like under-bench storage is great if you have a bay window or a small alcove or spare wall space. Add drawers or lift-up seats to store items like blankets, books, or seasonal decor in,’ Siân suggests.

Melissa agrees, ‘A window seat with built-in storage can act as a charming and functional element in your small living area. Combining seating and storage in one, a custom-made window seat offers a cosy nook to relax while keeping clutter out of sight and mind.’

Our top picks

FAQs

How do I get the most storage in my small room?

A level of creativity and ingenuity is certainly needed when coming up with small living room storage ideas. Every unused corner or gap can be a storage opportunity and that’s exactly how you need to look at them.

‘Creating storage in a small living room requires a mix of creativity and smart furniture choices. You can maximise every inch of your living room while keeping it stylish and functional. The key is to prioritise what you truly need and find clever ways to store or hide it when not in use,’ says Siân Pelleschi, owner of Sorted! and APDO president.

How do you make a small living room look less cluttered?

A small lounge can easily become cluttered and look messy – so regularly decluttering your living room is a must, as is incorporating enough storage space to hide your belongings in.

‘When you've got a small living room, it doesn't take much for it to start looking messy. Regularly sorting through your belongings is important to ensure that you stay on top of things and keep your room looking clutter-free,’ says Melissa Denham, interior stylist at Hammonds Fitted Furniture.

Victoria Clark, APDO member and founder of ByVictoriaClark, adds, ‘Too much sometimes can make you feel too squashed so remember to only aim to keep the items you really cherish and need in the room if it’s tight for space. Whilst storage is important we don’t want to hide away things we don’t need or use.’

This way, you should be able to keep on top of any clutter and make your small living room look stylish, as well as streamlined and organised.