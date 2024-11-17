Have you installed a lock cover this winter? Experts recommend this £2 tool to protect your home from break-ins

Have you installed lock covers in time for winter? Acting as a barrier against the harsher seasonal elements, lock covers - also known as keyhole covers - help protect your lock and even protect your home from break-ins.

You’d be silly not to want to know how to prevent burglaries and interestingly, lock covers are just one method you should use to help make your home secure. Winter sees home break-ins spike by 20% compared to the rest of the year, according to Wembley Locksmiths, with winter accounting for one in five burglaries.

Essentially, cold weather has the power to damage locks - making them weaker - but by adding a lock cover, your lock is protected against the elements. Even better, lock covers are one of many ways to stop draughts .

Here’s why you should consider fitting a lock cover this year.

Victorian Covered Escutcheon Chrome £2.08 at Toolstation The silver chrome of this look cover would suit any cool-coloured doors, providing style and security at the same time. Keyhole Covers £3 at Dunelm Made from sturdy steel, this cover has a gorgeous matte black finish. For £3 you get two covers and screws included. Black Antique Keyhole Cover Escutcheon With Screws £3.98 on Amazon Lock cover's don't have to be boring either. Opting for a vintage style can subtly elevate your front door, as well preventing draughts and boosting your security.

How do lock covers work?

In short, a lock cover acts as a physical barrier, keeping the mechanics of the lock safe from environmental factors.

'In winter, a lock cover will work to prevent water getting into the mechanism of the lock, as this can cause the lock to rust or even potentially freeze in colder conditions,’ says Tim Warren, a DIY expert from Adkwik .

‘If you use a keyhole cover on a door, this can also minimise the draught that can come into your home, as well as prevent people from peeping through the lock and invading your privacy.

‘Additionally, keyhole covers can reduce the damage that a key may cause to a door.’

The cover is also effective at keeping debris out of the inside of the lock, keeping it operational all year round. Another benefit of a lock cover is that it makes a lock harder to pick or tamper with, deterring potential burglars.

They’re cheap and easy to install, making it a great choice if you’re looking for some of the best security measures for a home . But how do you choose the correct lock cover for your home?

(Image credit: Future PLC/ Dan Duchars)

How do I choose the right lock cover?

‘To fit a lock cover, you'll need to select a design compatible with your specific lock type. There are various styles available, including sliding covers, flip-up covers, and even integrated systems for modern locks,’ says Anthony Neary, managing director at Safe.co.uk .

When choosing the right lock for you, Anthony recommends taking these things into consideration.

Lock Type Compatibility: Ensure the cover matches the dimensions and shape of your lock.

Ensure the cover matches the dimensions and shape of your lock. Material Durability: High-quality materials like stainless steel or weather-resistant alloys can withstand harsh conditions in the wintertime.

High-quality materials like stainless steel or weather-resistant alloys can withstand harsh conditions in the wintertime. Aesthetic Considerations: Many covers are designed to blend seamlessly with your door finish. Whilst this is a consideration for many, you may want to consider choosing an obvious cover to act as a deterrent for burglars.

Fitting a lock cover is relatively simple, too. Most models are screwed into the door frame, but for a secure fit, it’s important to follow the manufacturers instructions closely.

(Image credit: Future/Derek Robinson)

Do lock covers improve home security?

It may sound strange but a slim metal cover can make a difference to your home’s security. Installing your lock cover has a number of advantages when it comes to your home’s security.

‘By hiding the keyhole, lock covers make it harder for intruders to access or manipulate the lock mechanism. They also act as an additional barrier to discourage burglars or make it more time-consuming to attempt a break-in, which reduces the likelihood of success,’ says Anthony.

‘While lock covers alone won’t guarantee complete security, they are an effective part of a layered security approach when combined with strong locks, security cameras, and lighting.’

It’s true, a lock cover alone is not an absolute deterrent. But as Anthony says, ‘a functional lock is a secure lock.’

As the temperature drops this becomes even more important. Lock covers are a practical investment to optimise your home security and protect your external locks from the cold. They are an investment the experts recommend you make.