Have you installed a lock cover this winter? Experts recommend this £2 tool to protect your home from break-ins
Did you know your home is more at risk of burglary over winter?
Have you installed lock covers in time for winter? Acting as a barrier against the harsher seasonal elements, lock covers - also known as keyhole covers - help protect your lock and even protect your home from break-ins.
You’d be silly not to want to know how to prevent burglaries and interestingly, lock covers are just one method you should use to help make your home secure. Winter sees home break-ins spike by 20% compared to the rest of the year, according to Wembley Locksmiths, with winter accounting for one in five burglaries.
Essentially, cold weather has the power to damage locks - making them weaker - but by adding a lock cover, your lock is protected against the elements. Even better, lock covers are one of many ways to stop draughts.
Here’s why you should consider fitting a lock cover this year.
The silver chrome of this look cover would suit any cool-coloured doors, providing style and security at the same time.
Made from sturdy steel, this cover has a gorgeous matte black finish. For £3 you get two covers and screws included.
How do lock covers work?
In short, a lock cover acts as a physical barrier, keeping the mechanics of the lock safe from environmental factors.
'In winter, a lock cover will work to prevent water getting into the mechanism of the lock, as this can cause the lock to rust or even potentially freeze in colder conditions,’ says Tim Warren, a DIY expert from Adkwik.
‘If you use a keyhole cover on a door, this can also minimise the draught that can come into your home, as well as prevent people from peeping through the lock and invading your privacy.
Get the Ideal Home Newsletter
Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more.
‘Additionally, keyhole covers can reduce the damage that a key may cause to a door.’
The cover is also effective at keeping debris out of the inside of the lock, keeping it operational all year round. Another benefit of a lock cover is that it makes a lock harder to pick or tamper with, deterring potential burglars.
They’re cheap and easy to install, making it a great choice if you’re looking for some of the best security measures for a home. But how do you choose the correct lock cover for your home?
How do I choose the right lock cover?
‘To fit a lock cover, you'll need to select a design compatible with your specific lock type. There are various styles available, including sliding covers, flip-up covers, and even integrated systems for modern locks,’ says Anthony Neary, managing director at Safe.co.uk.
When choosing the right lock for you, Anthony recommends taking these things into consideration.
- Lock Type Compatibility: Ensure the cover matches the dimensions and shape of your lock.
- Material Durability: High-quality materials like stainless steel or weather-resistant alloys can withstand harsh conditions in the wintertime.
- Aesthetic Considerations: Many covers are designed to blend seamlessly with your door finish. Whilst this is a consideration for many, you may want to consider choosing an obvious cover to act as a deterrent for burglars.
Fitting a lock cover is relatively simple, too. Most models are screwed into the door frame, but for a secure fit, it’s important to follow the manufacturers instructions closely.
Do lock covers improve home security?
It may sound strange but a slim metal cover can make a difference to your home’s security. Installing your lock cover has a number of advantages when it comes to your home’s security.
‘By hiding the keyhole, lock covers make it harder for intruders to access or manipulate the lock mechanism. They also act as an additional barrier to discourage burglars or make it more time-consuming to attempt a break-in, which reduces the likelihood of success,’ says Anthony.
‘While lock covers alone won’t guarantee complete security, they are an effective part of a layered security approach when combined with strong locks, security cameras, and lighting.’
It’s true, a lock cover alone is not an absolute deterrent. But as Anthony says, ‘a functional lock is a secure lock.’
As the temperature drops this becomes even more important. Lock covers are a practical investment to optimise your home security and protect your external locks from the cold. They are an investment the experts recommend you make.
Kezia Reynolds joined the Ideal Home team as News Writer in September 2024. After graduating from City, University of London in 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism, Kezia kicked off her career spending two years working on women’s weekly magazines. She is always on the lookout for the latest home news, finding you the best deals and trends - so you don’t miss a thing!
-
I always failed at keeping my sourdough starter happy - that all changed once I tried the Goldie keeper
For any budding baker the Goldie Keep made looking after a sourdough starter a much more achievable task
By Molly Cleary
-
The 5 ways I'm decorating my small rental kitchen for Christmas - without going over budget
Affordable, adorable and practical for a cooking space - these decor ideas get it right
By Holly Cockburn
-
Experts say this simple trick can banish bad smells from your vacuum - and all you need is a teabag
There's nothing worse than that musty dusty smell...
By Kezia Reynolds
-
The 5 ways I'm decorating my small rental kitchen for Christmas - without going over budget
Affordable, adorable and practical for a cooking space - these decor ideas get it right
By Holly Cockburn
-
7 trending Christmas garland ideas – inject some festive spirit into your mantelpiece, hallway, dinner table and more
From hand-made Christmas garland ideas to the styles worth investing in this year
By Sara Hesikova
-
How to make a house smell inviting - 7 ways to create a welcoming space for the festive season
Experts share creative ways to make your home feel cosy with nostalgic and warming scents
By Eilidh Williams
-
8 swanky bar cart ideas to help you create a cosy corner for at-home happy hour
Make sure you're prepped and ready for hosting season with these sparkling bar cart ideas
By Holly Cockburn
-
Lidl’s Light Up Candle is a deadringer for the viral M&S light up candles - even better their Christmas range starts at 99p
Light up candles are proving to be a huge hit this year
By Kezia Reynolds
-
5 stylish and unique places to hang Christmas stockings around the home - that aren't a mantelpiece
No mantel? No worries - here's where you can hang your stocking instead
By Holly Cockburn
-
Wall Christmas trees are the ultimate festive trend for small spaces – these are the best ideas I've seen
7 wall Christmas tree ideas to bring festive decor into even the smallest of spaces
By Sara Hesikova
-
Presenter and Author Dawn O'Porter shares her home truths and the unusual decorations you'll find on the top of her Christmas tree
Dawn O'Porter gets up close and personal about her home
By Gemma Calvert