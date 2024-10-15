I use this £16 non-electric dehumidifier to tackle the damp in my small bathroom – it's a cold-weather saviour

If you've wound up in an unfortunate position like me to have a bathroom that never seems to fully dry out, despite opening windows and letting the extractor fan run, you'll also know the struggle of dealing with constant humidity.

My bathroom isn't big by any means, but it's large enough where cracking a window open doesn't quite do the trick, leaving me with that muggy feeling in the air, especially after a shower. The worst part? It feels like my towels never fully dry before its next use.

Although I've enlisted the help of one of the best dehumidifiers on the market, the MeacoDry Arete Two, in my downstairs living area; doing the same for my bathroom was unfortunately not a practical option because of size constraints and safety concerns.

While it's possible to use a dehumidifier in a bathroom, I was not going to test my luck and instead wanted to opt for a non-electric counterpart in its place, to which I came across the Bostik Breathe Humidity Absorber. It's small, silent, and designed to absorb excess moisture in your home, without the need for electricity. All of these factors make it, in my opinion, perfect for a bathroom setting. But, would it deliver on its big claims? I tested one to find out.

Admittedly, the concept of a non-electric dehumidifier may initially raise some eyebrows. Do they actually get rid of damp and condensation, or are they just another gimmick? Given how well standard dehumidifiers work, it's pretty hard to believe that drying a room without a dehumidifier is even possible.

However, given the Bostik Breathe dehumidifier's fair price (it usually sits around the £16-18 mark), with moisture absorbing tablets that can last you up to four months without replacing, there was fortunately not a lot to lose by giving it a go.

Plus, following the success of the sellout Absodry Duo Family dehumidifier, which follows a similar concept but with crystals instead, there's definitely big interest in these genius moisture absorbers right now.

(Image credit: Future/Jullia Joson)

Setting it up was super easy. The product comes with two tablets (equivalent to one refill) and it's just a matter of removing these from the packaging and slotting them into the indicated slots in the upper compartment of the unit. Then, you pop the lid on and situate it wherever you wish. As mentioned, I put mine on my bathroom windowsill, with hopes that it would help to stave away the dampness that always lingers well after the fact.

Within a couple days of putting it in my bathroom, I could already tell the difference. That persistent muggy feeling was gone. The air felt fresher and lighter, and I wasn't seeing condensation sticking around on the walls after a shower. I do still crack open a window and run the extractor fan during and after a shower, but the Bostik Breathe has really made a big difference in maintaining a comfortable environment overall.

It actually feels like my bathroom fully dries out now – and my towels are very grateful for it.

The Bostik Breathe dehumidifier on my bathroom windowsill (Image credit: Future/Jullia Joson)

There was also pretty notable amount of water that collected in the lower compartment of the dehumidifier unit within those couple of days, which was a great indicator to me that it's putting the work in. The Bostik Breathe has a 1.2L tank size, which I think is actually quite generous considering its compact build.

Thankfully, it's also really easy to empty and maintain, as you just remove the the upper compartment and pour the water into the sink. I do this every couple of days just to keep things clean. It's definitely not necessary, but I'm just extra conscious about developing mould in my dehumidifier tank!

As for refills, I've been using the Bostik dehumidifier for two months now and I haven't had to buy any just yet. Considering how humid my bathroom can get, I was expecting to need a refill by now but it's actually holding up pretty well. I think after three months, I'll need to buy a refill. Luckily, these are under £10 for a pack of two on Amazon, making them affordable and accessible. If you're planning to use it in a less humid room, like a small bedroom or wardrobe, I would imagine you could reach Bostik's four month claim without refilling.

The Bostik Breathe's two-tablet moisture absorbing system (Image credit: Future/Jullia Joson)

Overall, I'm very pleased with this non-electric dehumidifier. Do I think it's as effective as a standard electric dehumidifier? Admittedly no, but there are many reasons to go for it nonetheless. It's affordable, hassle-free, and does exactly what it promises – absorbs excess moisture without needing batteries or plugs.

If you're dealing with damp in a bathroom like me, or need a solution for a space where a standard dehumidifier isn't a practical option, like a wardrobe or closet space, I think the Bostik Breathe Dehumidifier is exactly what you need. For the price point, it's a steal, especially considering how long the tablets last.

Suffice to say, I'm pleased to have this nifty product under my belt for the wet, winter months to come.