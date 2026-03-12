I've been waiting for Our Place's gorgeous pleated trivets to drop in the UK – and IKEA just launched a lookalike £4 version at the exact same time
A pretty trivet is the kitchen upgrade you didn't even know you needed
Our Place's pastel, pleated heat-proof trivets have finally landed in the UK, solving a problem I didn't even know I had: ugly heatproof mats.
Now available for £33.36 via QVC, I knew these worktop savers would be a hit as soon as I laid eyes on them as part of the brand's concession stand at Selfridges on Oxford Street. And now, I've discovered there's a whole treasure trove of design-forward trivets out there – including a very similar looking two-piece set from IKEA if you're on a budget: the ELDSTJÄRT pot stands for just £4.
I'm a big fan of Our Place after testing pretty much all of their bestsellers – the brands Titanium Always Pan Pro is easily the best non-stick pan I've ever tested – but IKEA's much cheaper heatproof mats are already raking in the rave reviews, too. Here's a closer look at the two together.Article continues below
At £2 a pop, these versions from IKEA are made from recycled materials and still have that lovely pleated finish.
Let's start with Our Place's version which is heat resistant up to 218°C and made from a durable ceramic styled in a 'pleated sunburst design'. Each one has a unique reactive glaze too, from firing in a kiln, which can make a real difference in the way each one looks in your kitchen.
As well as the super cute frilled effect, the trivets are matte in their finish – perfect for adding as the finishing touch to a dinner party scene.
IKEA's versions don't quite have the same pastel edge, as they're only available in the pictured black and black-blue, but they do take the crown affordability wise.
Made from 'pigmented and compressed bamboo', they can be stacked together when you need to store them and have the benefit of being made from the brand's 'waste material' from other production processes so they're planet-friendly, too.
It's not clear what temperature IKEA's version can safely reach, but from three user review scores it currently has, it's attracted a perfect rating.
One shopper remarked that the mats make an 'Interesting, inexpensive and practical' addition to their kitchen, saying 'they do the job of protecting surfaces from hot pans and look a bit interesting'. And you can't say fairer than that!
If Our Place or IKEA's versions don't take your fancy there are plenty of other design-forward versions you could have on your kitchen countertop instead. Here's a selection of my favourites.
As well as being so fun to look at, Our Place's pleated trivets have seriously inspired me to refresh my own pan stands and spoonrests – mine is looking seriously beyond its best. It really is the small kitchen touches that make all the difference!
Molly is Ideal Home’s Kitchen Appliances Editor and the Ideal Home Certified Expert on Appliances. An all-around cooking and baking enthusiast, she loves finding the next must-have product for readers that will their kitchen a better place. She joined the team in September 2022 after working on the editorial teams of Real Homes, Homes & Gardens and Livingetc.
For the last 4 years, she's been reviewing hundreds of small appliances; conducting tests at home or in the Ideal Home test kitchen.
Molly also has the lucky job of testing coffee machines, from pricey bean-to-cup models to low-faff pod machines, to serve those looking to hone their barista skills at home. She oversees an expert panel of coffee machine reviewers too, to cover every coffee niche.