Nespresso's pod coffee advent calendar has made a return for 2025, with a shiny new design and limited edition festive flavours waiting behind the doors.
Now available for £43 for the Vertuo version or £39 for Original pods via Nespresso, these calendars make a great gift for anyone with one of the best Nespresso machines in their kitchen, as well as a serving as a practical way of topping up your loved one's coffee supplies.
I've got my hands on the Nespresso offering for this year to check out how it compares to the other coffee advent calendars I've tried. Here's what I thought of this year's Vertuo design.
For machines that need Original pods, you'll want the Original calendar, or you can altneratively pick up the Vertuo version for £43 via Nespresso.
The breakdown of the Vertuo calendar (which is the one I've tried out) is as follows: 17 standard coffee pods, 4 flavoured pods and 3 decaffeinated pods. With 25 doors to open in total and (spoiler alert) a Nespresso mug thrown in for good measure, there's plenty to unwrap here.
Within that selection, you'll find a limited-edition black coffee and two new flavoured coffees as well as the porcelain mug designed by Kenyan artist Thandiwe Muriu.
After trying the calendar out for myself and trialling a few of the doors, I found this calendar to be high quality in the materials, with a Festive Double Espresso waiting for me behind one of the doors. The other festive flavours include Sweet Almond & Hibiscus and Cinnamon & Candied Tamarind.
For those with a Nespresso machine, this dedicated pod calendar would make a great gift. But there are plenty of other hot drink advent calendars on the market alongside this one if your gift recipient is more into speciality coffee, alternative drinks or one of the best bean-to-cup coffee machines. Here are the ones I've tried alongside this one.
If you're a coffee lover, one of these advent calendars is the perfect way to get into the festive spirit without accumulating clutter that you'll need to get rid of in January. Now all I need to do is wait for the 1st of December to come around...
