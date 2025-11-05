Nespresso's pod coffee advent calendar has made a return for 2025, with a shiny new design and limited edition festive flavours waiting behind the doors.

Now available for £43 for the Vertuo version or £39 for Original pods via Nespresso, these calendars make a great gift for anyone with one of the best Nespresso machines in their kitchen, as well as a serving as a practical way of topping up your loved one's coffee supplies.

I've got my hands on the Nespresso offering for this year to check out how it compares to the other coffee advent calendars I've tried. Here's what I thought of this year's Vertuo design.

Nespresso Vertuo and Original Advent Calendars From £39 at Nespresso

The breakdown of the Vertuo calendar (which is the one I've tried out) is as follows: 17 standard coffee pods, 4 flavoured pods and 3 decaffeinated pods. With 25 doors to open in total and (spoiler alert) a Nespresso mug thrown in for good measure, there's plenty to unwrap here.

Within that selection, you'll find a limited-edition black coffee and two new flavoured coffees as well as the porcelain mug designed by Kenyan artist Thandiwe Muriu.

After trying the calendar out for myself and trialling a few of the doors, I found this calendar to be high quality in the materials, with a Festive Double Espresso waiting for me behind one of the doors. The other festive flavours include Sweet Almond & Hibiscus and Cinnamon & Candied Tamarind.

For those with a Nespresso machine, this dedicated pod calendar would make a great gift. But there are plenty of other hot drink advent calendars on the market alongside this one if your gift recipient is more into speciality coffee, alternative drinks or one of the best bean-to-cup coffee machines. Here are the ones I've tried alongside this one.

Pact Coffee Ground Advent Calendar £39.95 at Pact Coffee For the coffee aficionado in your life, this calendar features 25 different coffees from around the world, each handpicked and with tasting notes on their flavours. I loved the gilded packaging and presentation of the coffees when I tried this one. Bird & Blend Matcha Advent Calendar £55 at Bird & Blend This delicately packaged advent calendar is the perfect gift for the matcha lover in your life, with naturally flavoured pots of ceremonial grade matcha available for all 24 days with 48 cups worth overall. The design of this calendar is super sweet! Volcano Works 12 Days of Flavour £50 at Volcano Works For each of the 12 days with this calendar you receive 50 grams of beans, enough for two or more cups in a day, with the coffee coming from Brazil, Colombia, Ethiopia and beyond.

If you're a coffee lover, one of these advent calendars is the perfect way to get into the festive spirit without accumulating clutter that you'll need to get rid of in January. Now all I need to do is wait for the 1st of December to come around...