I just got my hands on B&Q's £15 seed advent calendar – it's packed with vegetable and flower seeds and a special surprise on the 25th

It’s a dream come true for gardeners who love Christmas: seed advent calendars are now more mainstream than ever, and I couldn’t be more impressed with the one I just got my hands on.

B&Q have just released their Verve Seed Advent Calendar, and it’s filled with vegetable, herb and flower seeds. It’s totally beginner-friendly, with growing tips, soil tablets, and even a few surprise pieces of kit towards the end.

The best part? It’s only £15, which is an absolute steal considering everything that's inside. If you’re on the hunt for a gift besides a Christmas houseplant for a green thumb, or just want to treat yourself to a brilliant starter kit ahead of 2026, this one’s for you.

From the outside, the Verve Seed Advent Calendar looks very much like the traditional chocolate versions we know and love: 24 windows backed with a nostalgic scene of snow-covered holly and, of course, Santa.

He isn’t carrying a sack of presents this time, though – instead, he’s holding a crate of freshly-harvested vegetables in front of a greenhouse, a nod to what lies behind each of the doors.

I had the pleasure of speaking to B&Q’s head of horticulture, Mark Sage, a couple of weeks ago, and he ran me through what’s inside. A small packet of seeds waits behind each of the windows, and I think they’re the perfect size – especially for beginner gardeners who won’t have the time (or space) to sow a full pack before the seeds expire. There’s even a QR code that customers can scan to access growing tips for each variety.

So, what kind of seeds are inside? For vegetables, there’s everything from classic lettuce, onions and courgettes, and even more exciting types, like pumpkins and sweetcorn. Coriander, basil and parsley are among the herb seeds, while sweet peas, sunflowers and cosmos are some of the flower seeds you’ll find behind the doors.

What really wowed me, though, was what’s inside the hidden 25th door. It’s actually on the bottom side of the advent calendar, where you’ll slide out a complete grow house, two soil tablets and a collection of plant labels on Christmas day. Talk about saving the best till last!

If you don’t have a heated propagator, or anything like it, this grow house is simple but handy. It includes 24 sections, and it’s a great size for a windowsill. I think it's a brilliant way to round off the calendar, because it gives your seeds a home.

£2 from every purchase is donated to Shelter, too, which I think is a really nice touch.

Alternative seed advent calendars

At just £15, B&Q's seed advent calendar is a no-brainer for gardening enthusiasts.