I promise I’m a nice person, but this is what I judge people for most when they host – but there is an easy way to avoid it
Don't make this mistake this hosting season...
I would like to preface this by saying that I’m a nice person. But there is one thing I always judge people for when they're hosting, and that is when it's clear they've put no effort or consideration into the occasion. I’m not rude or mean about it – I do it quietly in my own head, I don’t tell them or show my disappointment. But it's so frustrating as the fix can be so simple/
If you want to avoid making this hosting mistake (and the following judgment) there is an easy way to dress up the table (and beyond as it works for dressing the mantel, console tables and more) that will make it look like you put in a lot more thought than you actually did – and that’s dinner candles, especially if they are pretty and interesting ones.
I’m not alone in judging hosts for not putting any effort getting the space ready for guests. In my opinion, that’s the bare minimum to ask for – I don’t expect perfection, just a hint of thoughtfulness is enough. Trust me, I’ve been at rock bottom before, where I had to bring and cook my own food at gatherings, events with plastic tablecloths and occasions with empty tables, no decor and zero effort.
So if I can give hosts one piece of advice, it’s to show some effort. And if I were to recommend one piece of decor that translates into that effort on the dinner table, it’s lovely tapered candles. Not to mention, they’re a great budget Christmas decor idea.
My top dinner candle picks
Earlier this year, John Lewis dropped its collaboration with Sanderson which includes not only things like cushions, lamps and armchairs but also these striped dinner candles. And incidentally, going for a patterned dinner candle is one of the easiest ways to elevate your tablescape.
As a Room Decor Editor, I'm used to seeing variously patterned dinner candles. But a furniture-inspired carved shape like this - a product of yet another collab, this time Habitat's with Morris & Co. - was a first for me. I'm obsessed!
If you're after a very cute and a very Christmassy candle design for your festive tablescape then this Anthropologie set is the one to go for. Not only that there's currently a great deal on it, but the gingerbread man detail is adorable. Also available with a Christmas wreath or a bow and a bell instead.
Pygmalion is a brand I always look to when in search of beautiful dinner candles as they have such a wide range to choose from. It was difficult to even narrow it down to one top pick but this wavy design is currently at the top of my wish list.
I can hardly believe that these super pretty dinner candles are just £6! But it's true and they champion one of the biggest Christmas decor trends of the last couple of years - and that's bows, of course.
Metre sells dinner candles that are - you guessed it - a metre long which has great potential for creating a very statement and dramatic tablescape. Or mantelpiece display. But if the metre-long ones are too much for you, there are also 50-centimetre and 75-centimetre ones, all available in a wide variety of colours.
If you already have a set of plain and simple dinner candles at home, you can dress those up too by either tying some ribbon around them into a bow (I’ve done that before) or a fun DIY Christmas decorating idea is to paint them with any pattern you like.
Your guests want to feel special when they’re hosted by you – so why not grant it?
Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how
Sara Hesikova has been a Content Editor at Ideal Home since June 2024, starting at the title as a News Writer in July 2023. She is now also the Ideal Home Certified Expert in Training on Furniture, and so far has tested over 150 different sofas.
Graduating from London College of Fashion with a bachelor’s degree in fashion journalism in 2016, she got her start in niche fashion and lifestyle magazines like Glass and Alvar as a writer and editor before making the leap into interiors, working with the likes of 91 Magazine and copywriting for luxury bed linen brand Yves Delorme among others.