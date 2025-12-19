I would like to preface this by saying that I’m a nice person. But there is one thing I always judge people for when they're hosting, and that is when it's clear they've put no effort or consideration into the occasion. I’m not rude or mean about it – I do it quietly in my own head, I don’t tell them or show my disappointment. But it's so frustrating as the fix can be so simple/

If you want to avoid making this hosting mistake (and the following judgment) there is an easy way to dress up the table (and beyond as it works for dressing the mantel, console tables and more) that will make it look like you put in a lot more thought than you actually did – and that’s dinner candles, especially if they are pretty and interesting ones.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Mark Scott)

I’m not alone in judging hosts for not putting any effort getting the space ready for guests. In my opinion, that’s the bare minimum to ask for – I don’t expect perfection, just a hint of thoughtfulness is enough. Trust me, I’ve been at rock bottom before, where I had to bring and cook my own food at gatherings, events with plastic tablecloths and occasions with empty tables, no decor and zero effort.

So if I can give hosts one piece of advice, it’s to show some effort. And if I were to recommend one piece of decor that translates into that effort on the dinner table, it’s lovely tapered candles. Not to mention, they’re a great budget Christmas decor idea.

My top dinner candle picks

If you already have a set of plain and simple dinner candles at home, you can dress those up too by either tying some ribbon around them into a bow (I’ve done that before) or a fun DIY Christmas decorating idea is to paint them with any pattern you like.

Your guests want to feel special when they’re hosted by you – so why not grant it?