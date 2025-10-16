Pact Coffee has unveiled a new coffee advent calendar for 2025, with 25 portions of ground or whole bean coffee to unwrap every day in December for the price of £39.95 (via Pact Coffee).

I know what you're thinking, it's far too soo to be discussing advent calendars. But at the rate that these products sell out, it's worth highlighting the ones that are actually worth your time.

And with an eye-catching, intricate gilded design and a focus on quality (with a range of origins, roasts and flavours on offer), this wouldn't just make a fabulous countdown for yourself, but would also put you in good stead with whoever you gift it to, especially those with one of the best coffee machines. Here's a full look at it.

Pact Coffee Ground Advent Calendar - 25 Varieties of Rare Speciality Coffee £39.95 at Pact Coffee You can choose between ground or wholebean coffee if you do pick up this calendar – it's also available on Amazon if you'd rather make use of your Prime membership.

I'm an advent calendar skeptic – most of the time it feels like brands take spare stock and shove them into a product with a much higher RRP for Christmastime, which doesn't feel very festive to me.

That's not the case with this, which has beans to last you throughout December with each parcel working out as about £1.60 in value. For that price, you don't just get run of the mill coffee. You're treated to exclusive limited edition coffees from the speciality coffee brand (I'm praying Pact's Bourbon Cream Espresso blend is going to be in there), customer favourites and 'rare micro-lots' too.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

The thing that initially impressed me most with this calendar is the packaging. I opted for the wholebean version (to use with my beloved Ninja Luxe Café Pro machine) which comes in an emerald green with delicate gold accents, including illustrations of all of your standard coffee apparatus including a gilded mokka pot. I reckon it would make a very impressive gift.

This isn't a traditional calendar design with pull-out drawers or doors, but it does mark each day with a pouch of coffee (of course) and a profile card which describes what you're drinking and where it's from, as well as giving tasting notes.

(Image credit: Pact)

So if you're more of an edible and drinkable advent calendar person or if you have a caffeine addict in your life that you need to tick off a Christmas gift for, I'm all in for this version from Pact. Now I just need to wait for December to roll around!