Molly Mae has taken to Instagram to reveal she has a Christmas tree in her bedroom this year, and I think it makes a strong case for introducing festive decor to every room of your home.

For many of us, our Christmas decorating ideas stay within the heart of the home: the living room, dining room and sometimes the kitchen, but taking to Instagram, Molly Mae has shown that she’s also extended her decor to the bedroom, with twinkling red and white christmas trees.

While we know and love the influencer for her minimal, stripped-back style, her festive decor has got me pondering the opposite. Is more better at Christmas? Should our celebration of Christmas be visible in every room of the house?

A post shared by MOLLY-MAISON (@mollymaison) A photo posted by on

This December, Molly posted on her home’s Instagram, @mollymaison , her beautifully classic Christmas decor. She's embraced the Ralph Lauren Christmas trend , opting for lots of red ribbons, green foliage and some adorable gingham stockings.

However, it wasn’t her execution of the year’s biggest Christmas trend that caught my eye; it was the second post on her Instagram carousel, which showed us she had a full-size Christmas tree, decked out with ribbons, baubles and bells in her bedroom

While many of us won’t be blessed with the space to stuff a full-size best artificial Christmas tree into our bedrooms, I do think her decor shows there is a case to be made for adding some festive magic to other areas of the home, whether that be a small table top tree on a dresser or even a few ornaments propped on a bedside table.

A post shared by MOLLY-MAISON (@mollymaison) A photo posted by on

‘Christmas is such a special time of the year, and welcoming a festive touch to each room will uplift the whole house. A subtle burst of Christmas to each space can be very impactful, keeping a festive flow from room to room,’ Natalie Evans , founder and CEO of home styling and staging company Little Barn Door, agrees.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

‘A tree in your bedroom can bring magic and joy into your grown-up room. From being able to relax in bed to the twinkling lights or just being reminded of the spirit of Christmas when you wake up, having a Christmas tree in your bedroom is a beautiful addition in the festive season.’

A Christmas tree in your bedroom can make the space feel even more cosy, while festive decor spread throughout your home can create a cohesive and comforting atmosphere.

‘I’m a big believer that Christmas shouldn’t be confined to just one or two 'show' spaces,’ says Lisa Henby , interior designer and founder of Lisa Hensby Design & Build .

‘When festive touches are layered gently throughout the home, it creates an immersive, comforting experience. That doesn’t mean every room needs to be heavily decorated, but even subtle nods to the season help the whole house feel cohesive and considered.’

How to get the look

‘The key is restraint,’ says Lisa. Bedrooms should still feel restful, so I’d always lean into a soft, tonal palette rather than anything too bold or shiny. Neutral baubles, warm metallics, subtle textures and warm white lights work beautifully.

‘In Molly Mae’s bedroom, the colour palette is spot on. Those soft whites and gentle metallics echo the finishes, which means the tree feels like a natural extension of the room rather than an add-on.’

You could embrace the trend by adding a garland to your headboard. (Image credit: Future PLC/Maxwell Attenborough)

We’ve always rated Molly’s style as minimalist due to her masterful styling of neutral tones (just look at her coffee set-up, for example). And her bedroom Christmas tree works so well because it complements the room’s existing layout. It blends in perfectly, making the Christmas decorations look like they’re meant to be there.

‘When decorating a bedroom for Christmas, it is essential to take into consideration the reason for the space: rest and sleep. Whilst favoured Christmas colour schemes may be rich and bold, the impact of these on your sleep and mood will greatly fight against your desire for rest,’ Natalie adds.

‘A seasonal red is psychologically proven to enhance stimulation and alertness in the mind, making it very hard to shut off and relax. Careful consideration of the festive styling in your bedroom is key; keep it light, minimal and neutral.

‘Molly Mae's subtly decorated tree is the perfect example of how Christmas can be brought into the bedroom. The light neutral decorations and soft glow of light feel comforting, calming and warm.’

M&S 1.5ft Pre-Lit Pine & Berries Christmas Tree £12 at M&S This beautiful little tree is perfect for a bedroom. It won't take up much room, yet will bring lots of festive cheer. Habitat Habitat Nesting Mango Wood Tree Ornaments - Set of 2 £20 at Argos If you're looking for something more subtle, these mango wood tree ornaments are perfect for minimalists. Use code MERRY25 for 25% off. 65cm Snowy Pre Lit Battery Twig Tree £24.99 at Lights4Fun Theis light-up twig tree is well-sized for a sideboard or cabinet, so you can add some festive cheer to a bedroom or hallway.

Honestly, I’ve never really thought about including festive decor in my bedroom, but Molly has me feeling seriously inspired. Even if the smallest changes, such as a room spray or Christmas tree ornament can make a difference.