My go-to Ninja coffee machine just had a major price drop. It's more affordable than I've seen it before
It makes coffee shop quality achievable at home
Ninja's bean-to-cup coffee machine is now on sale, with £50 off over the Easter weekend making it the cheapest it's ever been, with the lowest possible price at Amazon and John Lewis for £499.00 (that's cheaper by 99p).
Since installing the Ninja Luxe Café in my kitchen, there's constantly a fight to be the first one to the coffee machine in the morning. A truly startling amount of coffees have been extracted from this machine in the months since I started testing it. As per my 5 star Ninja Luxe Café review, one thing is for sure: it would take a seriously capable machine to replace it.
So if you've been eyeing for your own kitchen, this is where you can catch it on sale.
Espresso, cold brew and filter coffee galore is possible with this machine.
The Ninja Luxe Café is on sale
This price drop (to £499.00) makes right now the cheapest I've seen the Luxe Café at since its release last summer. It's currently reduced across the board at Ninja, John Lewis, Amazon and Very and becomes even cheaper if you can use a Ninja discount code in conjunction with the offer.
Plus, the added benefit of buying from Ninja is the lure of free delivery. There's plenty of other kitchen appliances on sale right now over at Ninja for the Easter weekend too.
Of course, £500 is a lot to spend on anything so it's worth thinking about if investing in a machine like this is cost effective. It's certainly not the cheapest way to make a cup of coffee at home if we're talking about the upfront payment, but the cost per use can be a much more useful metric.
In my household, with at least 5 coffees a day coming from this machine, it's been a talking point as to how much we've saved on nipping out for coffee-shop drinks (especially if you prefer the taste of the ones you can make at home!).
So, if you've had the Ninja Luxe Café on your wishlist for a while, now might be the time to strike while this discount applies. But act fast as this is the first time I've seen it on sale and I'm not sure how long this deal will last.
Molly is Ideal Home’s Kitchen Appliances Editor, the Ideal Home Certified Expert on Appliances. An all-around cooking and baking enthusiast, she loves finding the next must-have product for readers that will their kitchen a better place. She joined the team in September 2022 after working on the editorial teams of Real Homes, Homes & Gardens and Livingetc.
For the last 4 years, she's been reviewing hundreds of small appliances; conducting tests at home or in the Ideal Home test kitchen. She would be hard-pressed to pick a Mastermind specialist subject but air fryers are her ultimate area of expertise, after testing just about every single one released since 2022.
To keep ahead of trends and new releases, Molly has visited the testing and development spaces of multiple kitchen brands including Ninja Kitchen and Le Creuset as well as attended consumer shows such as IFA, hosted in Berlin to see the cooking innovations of the future.
