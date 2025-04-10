Chefs like Gordon Ramsay love HexClad's tri-ply cookware – but this is what I wish I'd known before I invested in it myself

Buying a new pan set can be a trying experience. How do you decide which brand to choose, let alone choose between materials, price points, and non-stick capability claims?

Every shopper is looking for something that will last in their kitchen. So, as Ideal Home's Kitchen Appliances Editor, it's been my mission to find the best saucepan sets and pans for an induction hob that do just that.

HexClad, makers of the pans favoured by celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay, is one of the standout cookware brands I've tried. It's also a favourite of our expert Home Economist too, as seen in her 7-piece HexClad Hybrid cookware set review.

Though we're big fans of these pans, there are always things that you wish you were clued up on before you buy something as expensive as this. Here are all the things I wish I'd known before I invested.

1. The range might be bigger than you think

HexClad pans are not your standard non-stick fodder. The tri-ply construction (stainless steel provides a non-stick surface, alongside an aluminium core and a magnetic stainless steel base) is the USP of the brand and makes for a fantastic cooking surface.

Our expert reviewer Helen McCue experienced this first-hand when she tried the 7-Piece set which includes the bestselling HexClad Frying Pan (£129 at HexClad). Helen was impressed by the overall quality and non-stick ability of the frying pan, saying in particular that 'Searing and cooking a sirloin steak in a HexClad pan is a joy'.

(Image credit: Future)

It's safe to stay that HexClad's top pick is a safe bet then. But what you might not know is that they have a wide range of specialty cookware too, which we've also tried. Here are our favourite non-conventional pan picks from the rest of the range that Helen and I have taken for a test-run.

2. The pans are compatible with any heat source

When you're buying new pans, it's usually important to check that any set will be compatible with the type of hob you have. With HexClad, you have one less thing to worry about.

(Image credit: Future/Helen McCue)

The entire range is compatible with gas, induction and electric cooktops, so unlike other brands you don't need to check the small-print on every listing. You can just pick up some of the best pans for an induction hob stress-free.

3. You have to take the time to season your new pans

Learning how to season cast iron cookware can be daunting but once you get the hang of it, you'll see it's actually pretty straightforward. The same is true with the beginning stages of owning a HexClad pan.

You can't just make an immediate start. Instead, take your HexClad pan and wash it to start off with. Then place it on your hob on a medium-low heat with a thin layer of oil applied. My top tip is to use a pastry brush or something similar to cover the surface area.

(Image credit: Future)

You only need to heat the pans for a couple of minutes before the seasoning process is complete. Then allow the pan to cool, wipe the oil away and you're ready to go.

After you've followed this process, HexClad say that the performance of your pans will only improve as time goes on, rather than degrade.

4. The brand's guarantee is seriously impressive

One of the things I wish I knew before I bought my Le Creuset pan was the brand's cast-iron lifetime guarantee. Turns out, the same incredibly impressive guarantee also applies to HexClad: all products are covered for manufacturer's defects.

That means as long as you follow the brand's care and use guidelines, you can claim on your warranty for the pans you buy.

That certainly goes a long way to making the high price of these pans a bit easier to swallow. It should also give you peace of mind that these pans will go the distance in your kitchen.

(Image credit: Future)

Though these are the things I wish I'd known, after owning my HexClad for a while, I can definitely vouch for this brand's excellent quality.

Have you tried any cookware from the brand, or do you have another alternative that you prefer? Let me know in the comments.