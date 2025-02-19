I wish I'd known about these 4 things before I bought my Le Creuset – here's how you can learn from my mistakes

Le Creuset cast-iron pans are expensive and therefore require a lot of thinking about. My journey to buying one went much like this: open the tab, browse the colours, look at the price, close the tab and repeat.

So when I finally decided to invest in the Le Creuset cast iron pan that I'd been dreaming about, expectation was high. Luckily I needn't have been worried, in the time since it's become by far my most treasured pan and easily rose in my estimations as Ideal Home's Kitchen Appliances Editor, earning the top spot in our round up of the best cast iron cookware.

Despite that, there are a few things I wish I'd known before I took the plunge, which you can take heed of if you've currently got a Le Creuset waiting patiently in your online basket.

1. Clearance lines are always worth a look

There are so many Le Creuset collections, from limited-edition colours to speciality bakeware (like the brand's bread oven that we gave 4.5-stars in our review). So much so, that the brand often includes great pieces in their clearance line just to make space for all that lovely newness.

And as I love a bargain, that means I'm constantly checking the brand's clearance line on its website.

At the time of writing, for example, you can pick up a large rectangular stoneware baking dish in the brand's all-time bestselling shade Volcanic for £30, down from £60. It has exclusively 5-star reviews from those who have already snapped it up.

(Image credit: Le Creuset)

If you don't want to accept imitation Le Creuset cast iron alternatives, then shopping around for deals is essential. I bought my cast iron pot at full price, but if I could do it over again I'd look out for a better offer. One place I'd keep an eye on in particular that often has good offers is John Lewis, in its clearance selection.

2. Protecting your Le Creuset is essential

The addition of a Le Creuset in your kitchen will prove invaluable for all sorts of cooking, but only if you care for it to the letter.

The golden rules include never taking your cast iron pot from extremely hot to cold or vice versa and straying away from using metallic utensils - ever. The biggest mistake I've ever made with my Le Creuset is not stressing the care instructions to other people too, which meant a metal masher was used on the enamel of my pan. It still pains me to think about it.

Instead, silicone utensils should become your best friend so that you don't accidentally chip away at the enamel.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Adelina Illiev)

In terms of storage, don't throw away the tiny plastic separators your pot comes with, you'll need those in the future if you're stacking or moving your pans. They're invaluable. The lid spacers are a clever Le Creuset storage hack recommended by those who work in the brand's stores.

That's not where I'd recommend the care stopping. I've gone one step further and invested in 3 Pan Protectors (£20 from Le Creuset) which sit between the pans when you're storing them or between the pan and a surface.

3. You should shop around for the best pan type for you

Many dream of owning the iconic round Dutch oven but looking outside of that shape might be the thing that makes getting a Le Creuset truly worth it for you.

When I attended a cooking lesson with Le Creuset's home economist, the thing that surprised me the most was the depth of different pans in the range. The shallow casserole proved to be unbelievably versatile in that setting for everything for stir fries to baking. And though its less well known, the brand's ceramic and toughened-non stick range still sells and performs excellently.

Le Creuset Cast Iron Shallow Casserole £172.62 at Amazon £195 at Harrods £305 at very.co.uk Arguably Le Creuset's most versatile offering, this shallow shape might not initally be on the top of your wishlist. After trying it, I think it should be as its the best cast iron option for everyday cooking and it's now on a special intro offer in the iconic volcanic shade.

4. Each pan has a lifetime warranty

It's good to exercise caution when you first get your Le Creuset and to treat it as delicately as you can whilst still maximising its cooking power. One thing that will help you achieve that aim is the knowledge that every cast iron Le Creuset pan comes with a lifetime warranty that covers normal, domestic usage in accordance with the care instructions provided.

(Image credit: Future PLC / Barbara Egan)

That means that if your Le Creuset gives up on you even if you follow the laid out instructions, you can get in touch with the brand. That gives you a peace of mind when using the brand's cookware that is difficult to find elsewhere - a fact that makes it easier to part with the substantial amount of cash you need to fork out to own one.

If I'd have learnt these lessons earlier, the beginning of my Le Creuset ownership might have been a little smoother. Have you experienced the same kind of learning curve?