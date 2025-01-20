Is dopamine decorating still in? Trend and interior experts share the secrets to making this joyful trend work in 2025

If you’re currently feeling the January blues weighing heavy on you, then we’ve got the perfect antidote to lift your spirits when spending time at home – dopamine decorating. As the name inspired by the hormone responsible for the feelings of pleasure, satisfaction and motivation suggests, the dopamine decor trend is characterised by joyous, playful and vibrant interiors that express your personality and individuality.

This home decor trend was first introduced back in 2023, quickly becoming popular for its boldness and feel-good factor. Last year, dopamine decor was still around, existing in tandem with more pared-back, minimalist trends. But in 2025, this colourful look is returning to the spotlight in a big way.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Brent Darby)

‘Whilst dopamine decor has been a popular trend over the past couple of years, we’ve seen the biggest spike ever for the term on Pinterest this week, indicating that people who are looking for interior inspiration this year are leaning towards bright colours and patterns that encourage a dopamine release,’ says Chloe Barrow, interior expert at Laura James. ‘This is likely due to Brits attempting to combat the negative mood darker mornings and rainy weather tend to bring, often encouraging feelings like ‘January blues’ to fester. Although the premise is the same from 2024, people may be taking their learning from last year and implementing the trend more intensely to truly feel its effects.’

And speaking of Pinterest, the visual discovery and sharing platform revealed ‘Primary Play’ as one of the 2025 trends in its Pinterest Predicts report which fits right in with this bold look. ‘This year, we’ve coined a Pinterest Predicts trend called Primary Play which feels innately dopamine,’ says Matt Siberry, head of home at Pinterest UK. ‘This will see people let their inner child shine, by painting funky murals onto furniture, jazzing up that tiresome trim and turning grown-up spaces into playful little havens.’

(Image credit: Future PLC/Douglas Gibb)

Who is dopamine decor for?

‘Dopamine decor is a celebration of colourful, mood-boosting homeware, centred around bold, bright, and joyful pieces,’ says Dayna Isom Johnson, Etsy trend expert. ‘What I love most about this style is how it allows endless experimentation. This year marks a shift as more people move away from minimalist “sad beige” interiors in favour of bold, joyful designs. The rise of dopamine decor reflects a desire to inject personality and happiness into the home through vibrant colours and playful patterns. As the trend evolves, it’s influencing the broader maximalist movement, with homeowners embracing individuality and creativity.’

As the trend heavily focuses on ‘maximalist’ patterns and bright colours, dopamine decor is not for the faint of heart when it comes to decorating or for extreme minimalists. ‘It’s for anyone looking to get as far away from minimalism as possible,’ says Esme Amberg, head of design at The Roost. ‘The concept of dopamine decor is about layering bright colours, textures, shapes and patterns. While it may seem chaotic, with the right touch, it can still tie together to create a genuinely joyous space.'

But Matt at Pinterest believes this movement is for anyone to embrace as it champions incorporating your own personality and individuality, whatever that looks like. So your interpretation doesn’t necessarily have to be as over the top as someone else’s if that’s not who you are. ‘Dopamine decor is for everyone. It can be interpreted in different ways, and be deeply personal, so it should reflect your own tastes and preferences,’ he says.

(Image credit: John Lewis)

What colours are very ‘dopamine decor’?

As already mentioned, dopamine decor is largely about bold colours which is one of the biggest elements that attracts people to this trend, especially through vibrant living room colour schemes as Pinterest reports a 130% increase in searches for ‘colourful living room decor’ in the last three months.

‘One simple way to incorporate a little more dopamine into your space is through colours, with small tweaks making a big impact. Like many trends, dopamine decor is evolving to reflect changing aesthetics. One emerging shift is the pairing of unexpected colour combinations for a bold and dynamic look,’ Dayna at Etsy explains.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Jon Day)

While Matt recommends a palette of primary colours, which is very much in line with the Pinterest ‘Primary Play’ trend, Chloe at Laura James has a particular shade in mind, championing Dulux’s colour of the year for 2025.

‘In my opinion, the best colour to really bring this trend to life quickly is sunshine yellow, followed by pinks and blues. For those wary of an entire yellow room, I suggest using smaller accents, such as a yellow bedspread or artwork, to introduce warmth without overwhelming the space. Yellow is obviously associated with happiness, positivity, warmth, and is linked to the sun and all its positive associations, meaning it’s perfect for those looking to create a happy space that helps encourage an uplifting mindset in the darker months of this year. Pairing yellow with the right shades can also enhance its effect. I recommend using colours like deep blues or blush pink to complement yellow’s vibrancy. These shades also naturally neutralise yellow’s brightness, making it not such a harsh colour,’ she advises.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Brent Darby)

How to use dopamine decorating in 2025

Dopamine decor is, of course, very personal and subjective to your own style and what is meaningful to you specifically. But the interior and trend experts do have some suggestions on how you can incorporate a bit of dopamine into your home, whether that’s through paint ideas or styling.

‘Start by identifying certain elements of a room that bring you joy and comfort. Whether this is a particular colour palette, cherished mementoes, or even a specific style of furniture, incorporate these elements throughout your space. I would suggest placing personal keepsakes in visible areas which hold memories, and choosing furniture that is not only bold but also comfortable. Fun and interesting shaped plants such as a Swiss cheese, which are known to promote happiness can also add a touch of dopamine. Lighting also plays a crucial role – opt for warm, soft lighting to create a comforting atmosphere,’ Matt at Pinterest says.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Jon Day)

Dayna at Etsy continues, ‘Whether it’s through whimsical touches like wavy mirrors, strikingly coloured furniture, or bold patterns such as chequered prints and abstract motifs – it’s all about celebrating individuality, offering the freedom to curate a home that feels uniquely personal while radiating positivity.’

‘Additionally, we’re seeing people embracing carefully curated “clutter” to infuse their spaces with a warm, lived-in charm. Shoppers are filling their rooms with kitsch, personalised pieces that reflect their individuality, with searches for “vintage style items” increasing by 186% in recent months. This shift highlights a growing desire to create environments that prioritise personal joy and self-expression, offering a comforting refuge while showcasing a strong sense of identity within the home.’

2025 is all about confident decorating. So whether it’s a colour you’ve been loving but were too afraid to paint your space with or you’ve been wanting to embrace pattern mixing but were afraid it would result in a disastrous clash rather than a stylish contrast, this is your sign to let go of the fears and worries and just give it a go. Who knows, you might create pure dopamine magic!