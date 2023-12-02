‘The best dehumidifier money can buy’ – why the De’Longhi Tasciugo is worth the investment

This De’Longhi Tasciugo AriaDry Multi Dehumidifier review puts the smallest of De’Longhi's dehumidifer range – the De'Longhi DEX212F Tasciugo AriaDry Multi Dehumidifier that can extract 12L of moisture from the air per day – through its paces to see if its stylish design is worth the investment.

The Tasciugo AriaDry range also includes the higher capacity 14L DEX214F and 16L DEX216F model, which, similarly to the 12L dehumidifier I tested, deliver De'Longhi's signature stylish design, but, at the cost of a higher price point than most comparable dehumidifiers on the market.

Dehumidifiers are fast becoming one of this year's must-have home appliances. As well as removing moisture from the air, which can help if your home suffers from dampness and mould, the best dehumidifiers can also help to reduce indoor laundry drying times, and improve indoor air quality.

Having now put multiple dehumidifiers through the Ideal Home dehumidifier testing process, I was interested to see how this design-led dehumidifier would perform. On paper the specs look good, with a dedicated Laundry mode for drying wet washing, plus an air purifying function that promises to remove dust and other airborne allergens.

To gauge its performance, I tested the De’Longhi Tasciugo AriaDry Multi Dehumidifier in several rooms in my home; the kitchen to see how quickly it could extract steam and cooking fumes, my living room and bedroom to assess noise levels when I was trying to relax, watch tv, or sleep, and in my laundry drying area to see how its dedicated Laundry mode performed when drying wet washing indoors. Here's what I discovered.

De’Longhi Tasciugo AriaDry Multi Dehumidifier review

Specifications

Type: Compressor

Compressor Extraction rate: 12L/day

12L/day Water tank capacity: 2.1L

2.1L Max room size recommended: 55m²

55m² Noise level: 40db

40db Power: 300W

300W Dimensions: H51 x W33 x D22cm

H51 x W33 x D22cm Weight: 9kg

9kg Portable?: Yes

Yes Automatic humidity sensor: Yes

Yes Continuous drain option: Yes

Yes Laundry mode: Yes

Yes WiFi connectivity: No

No Timer: No

No Operating temperature: 2°C - 30°C

How I tested

I'm Rachael, a freelance reviewer who helps the Ideal Home team put all manner of products through their paces to find the top recommendations for our readers. I've now put multiple bestselling dehumidifiers through their paces to find the best-in-class. I reviewed the DeLonghi Tasciugo AriaDry Multi Dehumidifier in my damp-prone Victorian terrace in Newport, South Wales, that I share with my partner Chris and our two terriers, a Westie called Maggie and a Sealyham called Murray.

Unboxing

There is no getting away from the fact that the De'Longhi DEX216F Tasciugo AriaDry Multi is one of the most stylish dehumidifiers I've tested. Even the packaging box looks good compared to most, with a picture of the appliance on the front to whet your appetite for what's inside.

Unlike some other dehumidifiers that I've tested, this box is also really easy to get inside the house thanks to two side cut-outs on the box, which make lifting it over the step a breeze. And, it's very easy to get it out of the box; once the top layer of polystyrene is removed, it effortlessly lifts out.

Inside the box, there's no excess packaging other than two pieces of polystyrene that hug the dehumidifier to keep it in place. The cardboard box also folds neatly to fit in the regular household recycling, so there's no need for any trips to the tip.

The box's contents include an instruction manual and a drainage hose for if you want to run the dehumidifier on continuous drainage mode.

Assembly and set-up

The great thing about dehumidifiers is that there are rarely any complicated parts to put together or difficult set-up processes. The De'Longhi Tasciugo AriaDry Multi Dehumidifier is no exception.

This dehumidifier is pretty basic in terms of set up, there’s no WiFi connectivity or smart phone Apps to install, so it's ready to use pretty much straight out of the box. There are just a couple of pieces of tape that need to be removed from around the water tank.

As it’s a compressor dehumidifier, you'll need to leave it to sit for a couple of hours to let the refrigerant settle after delivery before plugging it in and using it.

And, if you want to use the dehumidifier in continuous drainage mode, then you'll need to attach the hose to the back of the unit. If you're using this mode then you'll also need to ensure that you have access to a level drain.

Design

In true Italian fashion, this dehumidifier is designed to look good. It comes in a choice of glossy white or navy casing, and although I think the navy does take the edge when it comes to style, the white version also looks amazing.

This is also one of the most solid-feeling dehumidifiers I’ve tested. The handle is built into the appliance rather than being a flimsy add-on like some, and the whole design feels well considered.

That built-in handle is useful because this isn’t a light machine, weighing in at 9kg, and it doesn’t benefit from castor wheels for easy movement. That being said, I still found it light enough to carry from room to room without breaking a sweat, and the handle is comfortable to grip when you do so.

Because of its slim design, this dehumidifier also fits easily into pretty much any space, so if you need to move it to another room, you don’t have to worry about it taking over. I found it a great design, especially when leaving it on the landing, as there’s not a great deal of room, but it didn’t get in the way.

There are just two buttons to operate this dehumidifier, which are situated at the front of the unit. A small green LED light indicates which mode the dehumidifier is operating in. Another light will illuminate when the water tank needs emptying, or the temperature has dropped too low for it to operate.

The water tank is situated to the side of the appliance, with a small cut-out handle just underneath to be able to remove it. There is a little window on the water tank that lets you check in on the water level, although it’s not that easy to see through.

All in all, the De’Longhi Tasciugo AriaDry Multi Dehumidifier's clean lines and glossy curves make it one of the best designed dehumidifiers on the market as far as I'm concerned.

Ease of use

I think this is probably one of the easiest dehumidifiers to use that I’ve tested – and I’ve tested a lot.

There are just two buttons to operate the De’Longhi Tasciugo AriaDry Multi Dehumidifier, which are both situated on the front of the machine. One is the power button, the other lets you cycle through the modes.

This dehumidifier has four settings in total. There’s a Laundry mode and then three dehumidifying settings that let you choose your ideal humidity at levels of 40%, 50% and 60% – these humidity levels are considered to be in the healthy range.

Once you’ve selected your desired humidity level, the dehumidifier will start working if the humidity levels are above what you've selected. Once it’s reached the desired humidity levels, it will stop.

The buttons are pretty responsive, and there’s an LED light above each mode, so you know what level it's operating on. Although, because of the placement of the lights, they can be a little difficult to see unless you’re crouching down, but once you get used to using it that stops becoming an issue.

The dehumidifier comes with an instruction manual, but because it’s so easy to use, there isn’t much to learn when it comes to operating it.

It's a bit of a shame that the room's current humidity levels aren’t displayed, as it makes it a bit of a guessing game as to what level of dehumidification to set the dehumidifier at. But, whilst testing, I worked on the basis that if it was placed in the kitchen or the landing where there’s a lot of condensation from cooking and showering, then it’s best on the most powerful setting, whilst if it’s just working away in my bedroom, the 50% humidity range should be sufficient.

The AriaDry also has an auto-shut off function when it reaches the desired humidity level, which is great, as it means you don't need to constantly monitor it or risk leaving it running all day, eating up valuable electricity. However, unlike comparable dehumidifiers, it doesn't have a timer.

Performance

Despite its high end good looks, on the face of it, this dehumidifier is pretty basic in terms of functionality.

There’s no fancy LED display showing you the current humidity level, no smart App, and just two buttons. However, the De’Longhi Tasciugo AriaDry Multi dehumidifier works incredibly well. In fact, out of all the dehumidifiers that I’ve tested, I feel that this De’Longhi model delivers the best results.

As this is a compressor dehumidifier, it removes moisture from the air through a process of cooling and condensation. A fan draws warm, humid air into the dehumidifier and passes it over a cold evaporator coil. As the air comes into contact with the cold coil, its temperature drops, causing the water vapour in the air to condense into liquid droplets, which are then collected in a water tank. It then releases warm, dry air back into the environment.

I tested the De’Longhi Tasciugo AriaDry dehumidifier in a couple of key areas in my home that are troublespots for damp and condensation. These are the bedroom, kitchen, and the landing between the bedroom and bathroom.

To say the speed at which this dehumidifier collected water from the air blew me away is an understatement. I tested out the DEX212F model which can extract up to 12 litres of moisture from the air per day, and found myself emptying the 2.1L water tank at least three times a day.

That's powerful performance. But does lead me on to one of the Tasciugo AriaDry's downsides; the size of that water tank is disappointing. At just 2.1 litres, it’s not really big enough given that this dehumidifier can extract up to 12 litres of water per day.

Of course, this is the compromise for the sleek and stylish design, but for anyone with high moisture levels within their home, that's going to result in a lot of water tank emptying each day (unless you use the dehumidifier in continuous drainage mode).

Seeing as the De’Longhi Tasciugo AriaDry Multi Dehumidifier did such a good job at extracting moisture in normal conditions within my home, I was super keen to try out its Laundry mode.

Because my home has high humidity levels anyway, trying to dry clothes inside during the winter months is a nightmare as I don’t have a tumble drier, so I was eager to see if the AriaDry could help me dry wet washing indoors quicker.

I tested the dehumdifier out on a couple of loads of laundry with different types of clothing, from light items such as underwear to heavier items like jeans and towels. And, reader, they dried in record time.

If I placed the clothes horse near the radiator and set the dehumidifier to run on clothes mode at the same time, a load of laundry would be dry in just a couple of hours. Even without the additional heat of the radiator, it didn’t take long. Towels and jeans did take a little longer, but they were dry within a day, and compared to just regular air drying which can take me multiple days in my home, this felt super speedy. Plus, knowing it was removing excess moisture from the air and so protecting my home from the damp problems that can be associated with drying laundry indoors, made for great peace of mind.

The AriaDry also comes with an air filter that De'Longhi says will remove dust and reduce indoor air allergens like pollen. I didn’t think this would make a great difference to its performance, but when running the dehumidifier the air did feel cleaner and fresher.

Whether that was down to the filter or just the humidity levels being brought down to a normal level, I don’t know, but having tested other dehumidifiers with built-in filters, I would say that this filter definitely did its job.

Energy Use

Of course, with the cost of living and climate crisis, it's important to take into account the energy usage of any home appliance, and you'll likely be wondering how much a dehumidifier costs to run.

Running costs vary depending on the size, make and model of dehumidifier you opt for. The De’Longhi Tasciugo AriaDry Multi Dehumidifier is in the mid-range in terms of energy usage compared to all the dehumidifiers I've tested, using 300W.

That means the Tasciugo AriaDry DEX212F costs around 8p per hour to run based on the cost of electricity being 27p per hour. If you kept it running for 24 hours a day, (which is probably unlikely), it would cost around £1.94 a day.

When you compare that to how much it costs to run a tumble drier, which on average costs around £1.44 a cycle, then as Martin Lewis' money saving laundry drying tip explains, a dehumidifier can work out a more economical way of drying clothes quickly indoors, especially if you're considering pairing it with one of the best heated clothes airers on the market.

However, this isn’t the most energy-efficient dehumidifier on the market, that accolade goes to the MeacoDry Arete One 12L Dehumidifier, which uses around 4p of electricity per hour.

Noise levels

The main bug-bear dehumidifier owners mention, is the noise levels of the appliance.

Compressor dehumidifiers do create quite a bit of noise thanks to the fan and motor, and I did find the De’Longhi Tasciugo AriaDry to be a little on the noisy side when it first started up.

But, after a couple of minutes, that annoying generator noise ebbed away, and all I could hear was a gentle hum.

To my ears, this is one of the quieter dehumidifiers I’ve tested. Its official noise measurements are 40dB on the noise scale. That compare to 35-38dB for the MeacoDry Arete One 12L Dehumidifierand 48dB for the Pro Breeze 20L Premium Dehumidifier with Special Laundry Mode.

When I had it running whilst the TV or radio was on, I couldn’t hear it at all, so it’s fine to run while you're going about your day-tday-business at home. However, this isn’t a dehumidifier that I’d leave running in my bedroom overnight. While it was quiet, the hum was still there continuously, and if you’re a light sleeper, you’d definitely be disturbed by it.

Portability

This dehumidifier is a little on the heavy side at 9kg, but it’s integrated handle means that moving it from space to space is relatively easy if you're able bodied. The handle is solid and comfortable to grip, and doesn't feel like a flimsy afterthought as with many dehumidifier's I've tested (I'm looking at you Pro Breeze 30L Premium High Capacity Dehumidifier!).

However, unlike most dehumidifiers, there are no wheels underneath the body of the AriaDry (they would spoil those lovely clean lines I guess), so you do have to lift this appliance, which some may struggle with.

And when you do lift it, try to remember to empty any water from the ater tank before you move it, as this will make it considerably lighter.

Maintenance

As mentioned, the De’Longhi Tasciugo AriaDry Multi Dehumidifier's water tank is fairly small at just 2.1L capacity, which means you're going to get plenty of practice at emptying it!

Luckily, the tank is simple to remove, and although I found it a bit stiff the first few times, it definitely eased up over the weeks of testing.

Just be aware that when you do pull the water tank out, the lid can easily fling off, so if it’s full, it’s worth having a sheet of kitchen roll to hand to mop up any splashes or spills.

As this dehumidifier comes with a built-in air filter at the back, you will need to clean that occasionally too for optimum performance. Removing the filter is super simple, it’s situated at the back of the appliance and you just slide it up and the filter pops out, ready to clean.

Other than that, there’s not really much you need to do to maintain the health of this dehumidifier, just make sure to wipe it over every week to keep it free or dust. And it's always a good idea to wipe the inside of the water tank once it’s emptied, especially if you’re going to store it away, as you don’t want to risk mould growth.

How it rates online

The De'Longhi DEX212F Tasciugo AriaDry Multi dehumidifier is a huge hit amongst pretty much all customers who’ve purchased it. On ao.com, customers have given this dehumidifier 4.7 out of 5 stars.

Many customers praise how fast it dries clothes and what an impact that has had on their energy bills, whilst others are impressed by the build quality, describing it as having a “reassuring solid feel”. I would agree.

Verdict

Overall, I think the De’Longhi Tasciugo AriaDry is a great dehumidifier. I’ve tested a lot of dehumidifiers over the last couple of months, and this is one of the best ones I’ve used. It’s sleek, stylish and, most importantly, it works really well.

As well as rapidly extracting moisture from my damp-prone rooms, it also did an amazing job of drying laundry and is definitely on par with the Pro Breeze 20L Premium Dehumidifier with Special Laundry Mode and MeacoDry Arete One Dehumidifier for how fast it can get wet laundry dry.

The simple interface also means it’s easy to use, without any complicated settings to get your head around, and, although it doesn't have wheels, its ergonomic carry handle makes it easy to move around the home.

Beyond that, it's relatively quiet when running making it perfect for any living space, has a built-in air filter for air purification on top of its damp-deying powers, and, its energy usage is relatively low.

Really, there are only a few downsides to the De’Longhi Tasciugo AriaDry dehumidifier. One is that it doesn't have a humidity display, so you can't tell what a room's current humidity levels are, although, the AriaDry does have an automatic humidity sensor, so it will switch itself off once your desired setting is reached. There is also no timer on the AriaDry.

Secondly, the water tank could be a lot larger. Its powerful performance meant I was emptying it very frequently.

Thirdly, it's not quite the most energy-efficient model on the market. That accolade goes to the MeacoDry Arete One Dehumidifier. The comparable 12L Meaco Arete One costs just 4p an hour to run compared to the 12L De’Longhi Tasciugo AriaDry's average 8p per hour. And similarly, the Meaco Arete One performs brilliantly, is easy to use, can extract 12 litres of water from the air per day, has a water tank of similar size, and has a built-in filter for air purification. The Meaco Arete One also lets you know what the current humidity levels are.

And, fourth, is the De’Longhi Tasciugo AriaDry dehumidifier's price. That stylish design comes at a cost, with this one of the most expensive dehumidifiers on the market.

That's why if you're looking for a great all-rounder that's also great value, I think the MeacoDry Arete One Dehumidifier just pips the De’Longhi Tasciugo AriaDry Multi Dehumdifier to the post for best-in-class dehumidifier.

However, if you have the money to invest, I don't think you'll regret opting for this model, as it's one of the best dehumidifiers money can buy in my mind. It's a really impressive dehumidifier, and if you want an appliance that won't ruin the aesthetic of your room, I think this stylish Italian design wins hands down.