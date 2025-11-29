Hosting season is one of the most fun times of the year, but it can be a time when all of your home hang-ups bubble to the surface, suddenly revealed for all of your guests to see.

A kitchen is somewhere this occurs more than others, particularly when hosting and cooking for Christmas, but there are many ways you can add flair to your space without needing to redesign it.

There's already enough to think about during these months, so a big renovation project is often out of the question. However, if you want to give your kitchen a facelift ahead of a month in the spotlight, these simple tips will have a big impact on the layout, without requiring a complete redesign.

1. Opt for freestanding furniture

(Image credit: deVOL)

Freestanding furniture is the biggest hack in the kitchen design world, and it's having a surprising resurgence. While kitchens tend to be built-in today, in the past, freestanding models were the norm, allowing for versatility in your layout.

If you haven't quite got the layout you desire, particularly ahead of the hosting season where extra surface and storage space are useful, a freestanding kitchen island or larder unit will be the ultimate addition. You can invest in a freestanding island, like the one above by deVOL, or simply add a small table that guests can use to gather around.

Dunelm Olney Compact Kitchen Island, Grey £189 at Dunelm Small kitchens can benefit from an island too - this style from Dunelm is more slimline, making it easier to slot in. Amazon Holtico Kitchen Island on Wheels £279.99 at Amazon UK This kitchen island is conveniently on wheels, making it easy to push to the side depending on how you plan to use it. La Redoute Baudry Kitchen Island £779.99 at Laredoute Why not choose a contrasting colour for your island? This green freestanding unit will go with so many looks.

2. Redecorate open shelving

(Image credit: Future / Adam Carter)

Sometimes, all you need to rejuvenate your kitchen is to move a few decorative accessories around. It's easy to feel frustrated when staring at the same decor every day, but swapping out accessories from elsewhere in your home to use on your kitchen shelving is a fast way to refresh the look.

Particularly in the festive period, adding in seasonal decor will add interest to your kitchen without overspending or needing to completely redecorate the whole room.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Whether it's a new cookbook or a festive wreath, it will quickly spruce up a space without you needing to commit to a new design for the long haul.

3. Change cabinet hardware

(Image credit: Future PLC)

Sometimes it's the smallest details that have the biggest impact on a design. If you're feeling a little bit sick of your kitchen design, all you might need to do is switch out the cabinet hardware.

Cabinet hardware trends can date, and as a result, leave your kitchen looking a little tired. Switching them out is a relatively affordable project and will instantly update the overall scheme.

'Hardware is one of the most effective ways to inject personality into an existing kitchen because it is something you interact with constantly. If your cabinetry is sound, a new handle or knob can redefine the way it feels and shift the whole room’s character. Solid brass pieces, whether in matt black, burnished brass or brushed nickel, bring a level of quality that you can see and feel the moment you touch them,' explains Gareth Hull, design lead at Hendel & Hendel.

Whether you have 10 minutes or a spare weekend to spruce up your kitchen, these small switches will make a big impact and have your kitchen feeling fresh for the New Year.