8 dining room table ideas – the best styles and decor tips to elevate your dining space

The dining table is the real centrepiece of any dining room – which is why a lot of thought should be put into deciding what style and shape to go for depending on your dining space. And once you do get the perfect table, there’s the decorating and the tablescaping to regularly take care of – but all of that is made easier with our dining room table ideas, approved by experts and designed to elevate your dining experience.

From getting the right table shape depending on the dimensions of your dining room to the most stylish ways to decorate your dining table, whether in use or not, these dining room ideas cover all the bases.

‘A dinner table is the heart of a home or the space in which people connect at an event,’ says Charlotte Manser, professional ceramics designer. ‘Food, stories, memories, plans are all shared around the dining table and it should feel welcoming and warm.’

And with that in mind, these are some of our favourite ideas on how to get a table that looks like it belongs in the room, while also making the space feel more welcoming yet stylish and sophisticated.

1. Choose the right dining table shape based on the room

(Image credit: Future PLC/Caroline Mardon)

As much as you might like one dining table shape over another, it’s important to keep in mind the shape and size of the space the table is going to occupy.

‘Certain table shapes just work better within certain room shapes,’ says Kris Manolo, senior category manager at Atkin & Thyme. ‘As a general guide, square and circular tabletops are ideal for square rooms but can look awkward in rectangular spaces. For a rectangular room, choose rectangular or oval shaped tables.’

‘If you are unsure, a good trick is to measure and mark out the shape and size of the tabletop with newspaper then place it on the floor in the position where the table will be placed. Next, arrange your dining chairs in position around the table and pull a chair out, sit down, walk around with chairs pulled out and pushed in. This gives you a good idea of how the table will impact the room and if there’s enough space to use it comfortably.’

2. Consider an extendable table

(Image credit: Future PLC/Adelina Iliev)

If you’re in need of small dining room ideas for a table then going down the extendable route is highly recommended as it provides you with much needed flexibility.

‘If you have a smaller space, choose your table accordingly,’ says Emma Cottrell, marketing manager at BoConcept. ‘Having a large table permanently in a small dining room can make it feel small and cramped. If you only require a lot of seating or extra table space on occasion, then an extendable dining table may be just what you need.’

3. Keep table decor to a minimum when not in use

(Image credit: Future PLC/Joanna Henderson)

When it comes to decorating your dining table when not in use, less is more. A minimalist approach will result in a sleek look, while over-decorating could end up translating as cluttered and messy.

‘Minimalism is key for styling a table - be sure to avoid allowing your dining table to turn into a home for clutter. Decorating your table in line with the room’s aesthetic is the safest way to go. Add a vase of flowers, a candle, or a chic ceramic set to your unused table to bring life to the room,’ Emma at BoConcept says.

Tracey Hague, co-founder of eclectic interiors brand Where Saints Go, continues, ‘Fans of all things minimalism could opt for sculptural vases. Think sleek, geometric vases. These can be used alone or with a single flower or branch. Alternatively, keep it really simple with statement candle holders or taper candles which also add a touch of sophistication.’

4. Add texture

(Image credit: Future PLC/Tim Young)

Adding layers of texture to the space is one of the most popular modern dining room ideas which also create a cosy and welcoming feel. So when it comes to tablescaping, incorporate various tactile finishes and materials to avoid ending up with a table that’s pretty but flat and without character.

‘Whether it's natural table linens, seagrass placemats, or etched or ridged ceramics, varying the textures will make things feel much more dynamic and interesting,’ says Zoe Turner, head of brand development at Denby.

Charlotte Manser adds, ‘I personally love the use of texture and colour when setting a dining table. Flowers in a glass or ceramic vessel are always going to be a statement piece for a table centre and add texture to the table setting. Adding levels to a table scape is really important. Easy ways to do this is with flowers, candles and candlestick holders and layering crockery. All these layers and textures create a feast for the eyes! Even the use of coasters adds a layer to the table and is a small touch to elevate the decor.’

5. Opt for on-trend curves

(Image credit: Atkin & Thyme)

Curved furniture is one of the biggest home decor trends of the past couple of years as we ditch harsh, angular shapes in favour of organic-inspired forms. And this is also reflected in the popularity of certain dining table shapes.

‘There has been a shift towards softer, more organic shapes in dining tables. Rounded edges and curves are increasingly popular, creating a more welcoming and inviting atmosphere. This has been driven by a desire for comfort and safety, especially in homes with young children who are prone to bumping their heads on sharp corners. Plus, these shapes offer a feeling of relaxation and can help start conversations,’ Tracey at Where Saints Go says.

6. Play with height

(Image credit: Swyft)

Apart from texture, the height levels of your table decor is also important to ensure it’s neither overwhelming nor too flat.

‘If everything on your table is at the same level, it’s going to look a bit flat. Elevate the scene with a tall centrepiece (flowers, candles, or even a beautiful vase) or layer tableware at each setting for that extra visual interest,’ Zoe at Denby says.

Esma Dereboy, ceramic and porcelain designer, continues, ‘I also love candle holders at different heights to add some depth and interest to the table, you can mix and match the candles you use too for some added interest.’

7. Reflect the season

(Image credit: Future)

Incorporate some biophilic design ideas on your table by bringing the outside in and reflect what the outside looks like at any given time by showcasing the season we’re in.

‘You can’t go wrong with a beautiful vase or bud vases showcasing seasonal blooms. This is a great way to bring the outside in and add some natural elements to your table. I also love adding pinecones and dried leaves for the autumn season,’ Esma Dereboy says.

Another tablescaping trend that can aid in reflecting the season is adorning the table with fruit and veg. ‘The recent trend of fruit table arrangements is becoming popular with adding colour and texture to a table. Fruit brings a bit of difference to the decor and can also add a seasonal touch. I'm sure we will see a lot of pumpkins and vegetables over the next few months,’ Charlotte Manser says.

8. Mix and match patterns

(Image credit: Future PLC/James French)

One of the most popular ways to liven up a dining table at the moment is through mismatched, eclectic tableware and various patterns on table linens, reminiscent of the vintage-inspired tableware trend of last year.

‘I’m seeing a rise in maximalism, where bold patterns, vibrant colours, and unexpected elements like mismatched tableware or vintage glassware are combined for a curated, eclectic look,’ says Sophia Ayrton-Grime, Atelier Raff founder and homeware designer. ‘This trend is great because it allows for personal expression and encourages creativity.’

Zoe at Denby agrees, ‘We're loving the mismatched tableware trend at the moment. It’s all about mixing and matching different ceramic pieces with varied colours, textures, and glazes. This style gives your table an effortlessly eclectic vibe and makes sure your setup never feels too stiff or formal. Plus, you can switch it up anytime by playing with new combinations, so you’ll never get bored.’

FAQ

What should you put in the centre of a dining table?

Getting the centrepiece of your dining table right can be a bit of a balancing act. You want it to be a beautiful focal point that draws attention but not something that overwhelms the table and the whole dinner.

'For the center of a dining table, I love using a low-profile centerpiece to avoid obstructing conversation. Fresh flowers in a low vase are always a classic choice, but for something different, you can use a series of candles, greenery garlands, or even a mix of seasonal fruits and vegetables displayed in a decorative bowl,' says Sophia Ayrton-Grime of Atelier Raff.

Zoe Turner at Denby has even more suggestions, 'Fresh flowers and foliage look amazing and will impart a subtle fragrance into your home, but the downside is they don't last long. Dried flowers and grasses or high-quality artificial options are fantastic alternatives if you want something a bit lower maintenance. Go for a stoneware vase or jug, as this will look stylish even without flowers. If you’re looking to break away from tradition, an on-trend moss wreath, succulent terrarium, or potted herbs could give your table a fresh, modern twist.'

We’re sure all of this combined will make for some very lovely dining tables to show off to your guests!