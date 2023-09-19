The tableware trend that’s taking the high street by storm this autumn – and soon it will be part of every tablescape
High street meets old world charm for the biggest tableware trend of the season
As the temperatures slowly begin to drop and autumn draws in, home entertaining and eating in more often is on the horizon. And for those occasions, your tableware should play its part. And it turns out the biggest trend that will soon be dressing your dinner tables this season is vintage-inspired tableware. At least according to all the new-in tableware of the high street.
That’s right, from art deco-style glasses to hand-painted floral dinner plates, that’s what this year’s autumn tablescaping is going to be all about. Whether you’re a fan of vintage home decor or you’re a novice to the idea, you can incorporate some old world charm atop your dining table. And if you’re at a loss at how to style this aesthetic, wonder where this trend is coming from or are after some of our top recommendations, then read on.
Vintage-inspired tableware trend for autumn
For us, this all started with M&S Home and their newly released vintage-inspired tableware collection, in particular the Celine glassware collection adorned with art deco-style grooves.
‘We have seen a lot more innovation and playfulness in the glassware market,’ says Kirsten Corkish, designer at M&S Home. ‘The ribbed technique elevates a simplistic shape available in clear glass for our more traditional customer and smoked glass for those looking for something more modern.’
But soon after, more and more antique-style tableware pieces started to pop up in new collections of high street brands. And we’re very excited about this aesthetic entering the mainstream as we love a vintage kitchen idea.
‘The trend for vintage tableware comes from a desire to add warmth and character to dining experiences. People appreciate the nostalgia,’ says Sophia Ayrton-Grime, interior designer of Studio Raff. ‘I’ve seen so much interest in vintage floral patterns on plates, retro-coloured glassware and rustic wooden serving trays.’
Indeed, there is all of that, including bobble-trimmed dinner plates from Dunelm that fit right into the bobbin home aesthetic trend inspired by the 17th century style.
Get the look
How to style vintage-inspired tableware
‘Combining different eras and styles can create a unique and eclectic look,’ suggests Sam Sutherland, interior stylist at Flitch. ‘For example, you can pair those sleek art deco glasses with rustic, weathered tableware for a charming contrast. Pair with black metal candlesticks for a touch of elegance and romance. The flickering candlelight against the vintage glassware creates a captivating ambiance.’
She adds, ‘Layering is key to creating a visually interesting tablescape. Add texture with vintage-inspired linens like lace or embroidered tablecloths and use vintage-style chargers or placemats to create depth and dimension to a tablescape.’
And if you really want to lean into the autumn theme, then you can choose your dining room colour scheme accordingly.
‘Autumn is all about warm and inviting colours. Incorporate rich hues like deep burgundy, forest green, and mustard yellow into your table setting through napkins, placemats, or even in the choice of vintage dishes. These colours will complement the vintage aesthetic while adding a touch of seasonal warmth,’ says Sam.
Sophia, on the other hand, suggests a different approach, ‘Consider using a muted colour palette with earthy tones to evoke a cosy autumn atmosphere.’
We can’t wait to get mixing and matching!
