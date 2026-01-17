I'm shopping for a runner rug to brighten up my hallway this January – these are the prettiest ones that have caught my eye for under £100
A stylish hallway doesn't have to cost a small fortune
Nothing will brighten up a bleak hallway in January quite like a runner rug. Whether you opt for a neutral jute design or a vibrant patterned runner, hallway runner ideas not only add personality to an entranceway but also provide an extra layer of warmth in winter. And the best part is you can find some gorgeous ones for under £100.
Right now, my hallway is just a long stretch of bare wooden floorboards, which is both cold and uncomfortable underfoot, so a hallway runner is top of my home shopping list this month. Currently, I'm leaning towards something vibrant like this H&M checked runner rug, which is just £56; however, I have also been impressed by this Maestro Cream Runner at Very Home, which is currently on sale for £19!
January is by far the longest month (financially) speaking, so if you're looking to liven up your hallway ideas on a budget, below I've shared all the best budget-friendly high-street hallway runners I've hunted down that deliver serious style for under £100.
Whether it's for the hallway leading from the front door or a first floor hall, a runner will add an instant splash of colour, character and warmth. Plus, with some costing just £19 in the sales right now it's one of the cheapest ways to make a big impact.
However, if you do invest in one of the light-weight cotton runners invest in some rug gripper pads, like these from Amazon to stop it sliding around.
Rebecca Knight has been the Deputy Editor on the Ideal Home Website since 2022. She graduated with a Masters degree in magazine journalism from City, University of London in 2018, before starting her journalism career as a staff writer on women's weekly magazines. She fell into the world of homes and interiors after joining the Ideal Home website team in 2019 as a Digital Writer. In 2020 she moved into position of Homes News Editor working across Homes & Gardens, LivingEtc, Real Homes, Gardeningetc and Ideal Home covering everything from the latest viral cleaning hack to the next big interior trend.