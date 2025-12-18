Can you believe that Christmas is next week already?! I’m still in denial to be honest. And while I would like to think we all have all of our Christmas decor sorted, I know that’s not the case.

So if you don’t, there’s no need to feel bad as you’re not alone. And if you still have yet to inject some festive cheer into your entrance area, I know just the thing – a gingerbread house Christmas doormat which I’m seeing everywhere at the moment, and most of which can still be with you in time for the big day.

Last Christmas, gingerbread house doormats were a popular DIY Christmas decor idea that was all over Instagram and TikTok, with tutorials on how to turn plain doormats into a gingerbread house design (like the one below from @bekmarsden). But this festive season, you don’t have to do that as many brands jumped on the trend and now sell gingerbread doormats ready-made for as little as £4 from Lakeland (among others).

I think gingerbread-themed designs are one of the biggest (and certainly the most delicious-looking) Christmas decor trends of this year that’s largely flown under the radar – nobody’s really been talking about it. Yet Next’s gingerbread Christmas tree skirt sold out almost instantly after dropping online and the likes of Pottery Barn’s Christmas collection are filled with gingerbread-looking tableware.

So if you still need to get your doormat for this festive season or you don’t like the look of the one you currently have and want to replace it - as in the case of one member of the Ideal Home team - this is your chance, probably the last one if you want to make it for Christmas.

My top gingerbread house doormat picks

Needless to say, it’s down to the wire. So if you see a doormat you like, don’t delay placing your order. As it might be too little too late if you do.

