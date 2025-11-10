4 things that people with an organised hallway always do – expert tips that guarantee a neat entranceway

An organised hallway is the dream for so many of us, especially during the winter months when they become a depository for boots, coats and bags. The hallway sets the tone for the rest of the home so must make a good first impression. However, in such a high traffic area this can sometimes be hard.

There are some people who always seem to have an organised hallway, are never scrambling for their keys before rushing out the door and don't have a panic when the doorbell rings.

To help figure out the secrets of how to organise a hallway, I've asked the experts for their tips on what people with a neat and tidy entranceway always do – so we can bring a little of this into our own homes.

1. Have a home for everything – regardless of the season

The time of year significantly influences the way that a hallway or boot room needs to function – in autumn and winter, it’s a repository for muddy boots, wet coats and bulky wellies, while in summer, there are hats, sandals, sports equipment and beach or picnic paraphernalia to consider.

If you renovate your hallway in the summer, it can be easy to forget about all those bulky coats and boots that return as soon as the temperature drops. But neglecting to include them in your hallway storage ideas is just going to fast-track your hallway into a big mess when the seasons change.

‘Prioritise ease of rotation. Open cubbies with baskets – like these from Amazon – allow items to be swapped around depending on the time of year,' explains Marie Dymond, co-founder of StudioME. 'For example, summer items can be stored in the highest baskets when hats and scarves are needed, without the need to spend an afternoon rearranging the cupboards.’

The addition of hooks – like these from Amazon – will prevent coats from piling up on surfaces or being hung on bannisters.

2. Maximise the space under the stairs

Awkward but versatile, the space under the stairs has a host of storage potential, from simple cupboards to more complex set-ups.

‘Bespoke joinery works especially well to create under-stairs storage , allowing you to tailor cupboards and drawers to your specific needs,’ says Charlotte Pidgeon, director at Frome Interiors. ‘In small hallways , storage concealed behind panelled doors helps maintain a clean, uncluttered style that’s sympathetic to your home’s character. In larger spaces, this area can be transformed to include built-in seating, a small desk or even a cosy nook for a family pet – adding charm and functionality to what is often an underused part of the home.’

However, bespoke storage needn't cost a fortune – especially with IKEA hacks . For example, this couple were quoted £1000 for under-stair storage but built their own – for just £175!

3. Have a one-in, one-out system

Coats and boots don't just need to be permanently stored in the hallway.

'Many homes store every coat they own in the hallway at once. That’s why it feels overcrowded. Instead, keep just one or two per person in the entryway. When a new coat comes in, put another away. It’s a small habit that makes a huge difference – especially in compact spaces,' says Max Wilson, leading home expert and co-founder of Pocket Storage .

If space is limited and clutter feels overwhelming. Take a look at the back of your coat hooks and cupboards. 'Not everything needs to live by the door. Store off-season gear - like summer hats or spare raincoats – in vacuum bags, like these from Amazon, or stackable boxes on high shelves, under benches or even in the loft. This rotation system keeps the everyday area clutter-free. The less you see, the more you’ll actually use what’s there.'

4. Adopt a daily reset

Small habits can make huge changes.

'Spend just two minutes each evening doing a quick reset can help you keep a clutter-free home – hang up coats, put shoes on the rack, and sort through any mail or bags left by the door. It sounds basic, but consistency is what stops the chaos from creeping back in,' advises Liz Aitken, Wellness Ambassador and in-house decluttering expert at HOLD Self Storage.

If you find your hallway is still overflowing despite these fixes, it might be time to try some decluttering or relocating items to a new home that won't clog up the precious space in the entranceway.

A hallway is easily neglected as a walk-through space, but it is one of the main arteries of the house, which, when it's clear and tidy, will help your whole home work more efficiently and smoothly.