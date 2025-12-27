As a Room Decor Editor, I know how to spot a great rug – every one I like tends to sell out quickly, and this H&M design is my new top pick

Being Ideal Home’s Room Decor Editor, I look at a lot of pretty home-related things on a daily basis, and rugs are very much high on that list. But when I spotted this H&M Home wool tufted rug in the new-in section of the brand’s website, I was instantly smitten.

And just like that, H&M Home is now also one of my top places to buy a rug, it’s no longer just about the stylish H&M table lamps – super chic rugs like this one have entered the chat. Honestly, I don’t get impressed by a rug design all that easily. But whenever I do, it tends to sell out pretty quickly soon after.

The last rug design I was obsessed with - and seriously tempted to get for my own home - was the MADE.COM Natural Kosmic Flat Weave Wool Tufted Rug which I spotted at the Next autumn/winter 2025 press preview a couple of months ago and which is now fully sold out across the MADE.com, Next and John Lewis websites. Those tufted stars on an otherwise plain and neutral rug really captivated me.

But you might be wondering, what’s so special about this H&M rug?

Not only is this rug design super stylish in its own right - from the colour palette of olive green, off-white, blush pink and black to the 3D-effect trim - but it also reminds me of designer rugs from the likes of Layered and Nordic Knots. These brands produce some of the most stylish and high-end rug designs on the market.

If you needed more proof, I've rounded up a couple of rugs from these brands that the H&M Home one reminds me of.

Layered Teklan Fregio Wool Rug in Olive Blush From £1395 at Layered This Layered rug is very close to the H&M Home one in the colour palette and the contrasting trim along the edges. This design is also made in collaboration with Teklan, the brand collaborating with IKEA on a range of patterned speakers and colourful lamps. Nordic Knots Folding Ribbon in Amber From £695 at Nordic Knots This is one of my favourite Nordic Knots rug designs as it creates the illusion of the 'ribbon' existing in 3D. And the contrasting edge of the H&M rug creates a similar illusion.

It’s also great to see that the rug is made with 100% wool, as many high street retailers usually go for synthetic fibres like polyester. I recently got a new tufted rug for my living space, the Origins Berber Knotted Chain Rug from Hug Rug, which is also crafted from pure wool. And I couldn’t be happier with it.

Selling for £299.99, the H&M Home rug might not be the cheapest, but given all of its benefits (like the stylish, designer-looking style and 100% wool composition), it’s very fairly priced and much more affordable compared to similar-looking designs from anywhere like Nordic Knots or Layered.

Alternative H&M rugs

In finding this rug, I discovered that H&M Home offers a whole range of rugs made with wool and other natural materials – below, I’ve included a few more of my top picks from the H&M Home collection.

I prioritise natural fibres in my wardrobe, and I’ve started doing that in my home, too; it’s both more eco-friendly and the quality speaks for itself.

H&M Home Large wool-blend rug £249.99 at H&M Measuring 200cm x 300cm, this rug is a much simpler design but it's perfect if you just want a neutral base in a room to build upon, one made with 100% natural and high-quality materials. It's made with wool blended with some cotton. H&M Home Textured weave wool-blend runner rug £119.99 at H&M If you're after a hallway runner idea that's not over the top but also isn't boring, then a striped design like this H&M one is ideal. Especially as it doesn't only provide some pattern but also various textures. H&M Home Tufted wool rug £299.99 at H&M This rug is great for any space where you want to have a touch of an ornamental pattern but without it being too much, owing to the 'carved', tufted design that's also monochromatic.

If you like the look of this H&M rug, I recommend snapping it up asap. As my track record shows, it’s likely not going to hang about for very long.