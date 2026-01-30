This IKEA storage solution has transformed my narrow hallway – for just £45, it’s helped me clear shoe clutter for good

There is no better feeling than a tidy space that’s totally free from clutter. But when day-to-day life is in full swing, it can be hard to keep on top of things within the home. In a bid to make clean living feel effortless for 2026, I’ve just invested in this handy IKEA BISSA shoe cabinet, and it’s working a treat.

I moved in with my partner at the start of this year, and now that the days of unpacking are through, we are learning to live with each other's home habits. When it comes to shoe storage, I was more than happy to hide a shoe rack away in our utility room at the back of the house. However, he prefers to have his shoes easily accessible next to the front door.

This sounds handy, but it meant that evidence of our busy lives was quickly building up as shoes were kicked off and left in a pile by the door. Our hallway is narrow, so it didn’t take much before the shoe clutter began to feel overwhelming, and finding a storage solution for this small space shot to the top of my to-do list.

Our hallway space isn’t suited for bulky storage boxes, and I didn’t want our shoes to be on show in a rack. So, I couldn’t believe my luck when I came across this multi-compartment shoe storage cabinet from IKEA.

IKEA Bissa Shoe Cabinet With 3 Compartments - White 49x28x135 Cm £45 at IKEA

Concealed within the white cabinet are three boxes that open outwards for shoe storage. With two tiers per-box, there is room for 12 big shoes (like trainers or boots), or around 18 smaller pairs of sandals. It’s perfect for those who like to have their shoes within reach, but prefer not to have them on show.

Granted, this storage solution doesn't have space to squeeze in every pair of shoes that you own (our excess shoes are housed under our ottoman bed in a handy storage box, like this £14.99 one from Amazon ). But it certainly makes life easier when you’re in a rush to get out of the house.

The best thing about this IKEA unit, though, is how it perfectly fits in my snug hallway. With a fuseboard box on one wall, and only a slim space of free wall on the other, I was hard pushed to find something that would fit seamlessly into our narrow hallway. But with space-saving measurements of 49x28x135cm, and a handy cut-out base to sit over the skirting board, this has done the trick.

What’s more – it’s given us an extra surface to decorate! Everyone knows that dreaming up home decor ideas is the best part about moving into a new space, so we’ve used the top of this unit to add some life to our hallway. With a print, side lamp and trinket bowl on top, our hallway has been transformed from messy and cluttered, to a warm welcome home.

Your hallway sets the tone of your home, so it’s important to keep it clear of unnecessary clutter. To do this, there’s an array of things that people with a tidy hallway always have . Add them to your basket to effortlessly organise your space.