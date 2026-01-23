I’m on a mission to make my home a calming, peaceful space in 2026, and this affordable home brand is the secret weapon I’m using to do it

2026 is the year I prioritise wellbeing and make my home a happier place. And while looking to create a relaxing sense of calm, I’ve stumbled across Dusk’s new wellness within collection - and its combination of cosy colourways, relaxing scents and inviting textures is exactly what I need to achieve serenity at home.

One of the key wellbeing trends and to an extent, home decor trends of 2026 is that comfort and relaxation are at the forefront of our minds and design ideas. It makes sense, too. Our homes are our safe spaces and should be treated as such.

Hence, Dusk’s wellness within collection couldn’t have arrived at a better time. Inspired by the combination of slow living and the quiet luxury of spas, Dusk is offering a cheat code to a happy home. But instead of keeping this a cosy home secret , these are the products I will be using to make my home feel more peaceful.

Dusk's sandalwood candle and diffuser smells divine. (Image credit: Dusk)

If you’re a fan of neutral colour schemes , this is absolutely a collection for you to get excited about. Think soft beige, mushroom, taupe and rich cappuccino colourways to make your space feel warmer and more relaxing. There are also plenty of sweeping curves and textures, including velvet, chenille and wood.

But one thing I’m really excited about is their new fragrance launch - especially as I’ve got my hands on their new sandalwood candle (£10 ) and diffuser (£12) . I’ll let you in on a little secret. Dusk is in my little black book for the best scents and is my retailer of choice when it comes to picking up affordable fragrances.

If found, their candles are long-lasting with a strong scent (that isn’t overpowering), and the wax isn’t prone to tunnelling like other affordable brands. So naturally, I couldn’t resist trying the sandalwood scent.

As well as their stylish, neutral vessels, the candle and diffuser smell fabulous, too. It’s woody, yet a little sweet and instantly makes the room feel more relaxing when lit. I’ve placed the diffuser in my bedroom, and it smells divine - it’s the perfect base scent while I enjoy reading a book and drinking a peppermint tea before bed.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Plus, right now, Dusk is hosting a sitewide sale that includes the wellness within collection.

If wellness is at the forefront of your home decor ideas this year, you don’t want to miss this collection. Dusk are masters of creating quality, yet affordable homeware, so you can achieve your wellness goals without negatively impacting your bank account.