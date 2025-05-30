ProCook's new outdoor pizza oven has a star price tag and includes a feature I wish every gas pizza oven had
Prices don't get much better than this for a gas pizza oven
If you've been on the lookout for an affordable pizza oven for your garden this summer, then ProCook may just have the answer to your prayers with the new ProCook Outdoor Pizza Oven.
Over the last year, ProCook has launched an impressive range of kitchen appliance and now they've thrown their hat in the ring for the best pizza oven. ProCook has a strong reputation for making quality products affordable, and this is pizza oven is no different.
It is priced at £249, making the 12-inch oven one of the cheapest gas-powered ovens on the market at the moment. It is £50 cheaper than the Ooni Koda 12, which is £299 at Ooni, which is the next most affordable gas pizza oven.
The only pizza oven our reviewers have tested that matches ProCook's version in price is the Woody Pizza Oven, which is £249 at Amazon, which is a wood-fired alternative (but it can be converted to gas for an additional cost).
On first impressions there are quite alot of similarities between the ProCook pizza oven and the Ooni Koda 12. Looks wise they both have a similar matt black dome design, with folding legs for easy portability.
In terms of cooking, the Ideal Home team have only tested the Ooni Koda, we have yet to get our hands on the ProCook version, however based on the product description promises they both can reach the same temperatures of 500 °C in 15 minutes and cook a pizza in 60 seconds.
However, there is one big feature difference that is a huge plus for the ProCook version: the rotating baking stone. In order for an even bake, pizzas need to be rotated during the 60-second cooking process. If you are new to owning a pizza oven, this rotating feature will be a dinner-saver. I have owned a pizza oven for a few years now and still haven't mastered the art of the rotation with a pizza peel.
Get the Ideal Home Newsletter
Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more.
The rotation feature is manually done using a dial that sticks out on the side. At Ideal Home, we've tested other rotating pizza ovens like the Witt ETNA Rotante Pizza Oven, which is currently on sale for £499 on Amazon, and have been impressed by the hands-off and (almost) effortless cooking they offer.
However, most of the rotating versions we've tried use batteries to automatically rotate the stone. ProCook's is one of the first manual rotating options to cross our desk, and it will be interesting to see if it delivers similar results.
Last year our reviewer tested ProCook's Electric Pizza and awarded it four out of five stars, praising its value for money, saying 'it makes a cracking pizza'.
Hopefully, ProCook's new offering will follow in its footsteps and impress us again when we have the opportunity to test it.
Rebecca Knight has been the Deputy Editor on the Ideal Home Website since 2022. She graduated with a Masters degree in magazine journalism from City, University of London in 2018, before starting her journalism career as a staff writer on women's weekly magazines. She fell into the world of homes and interiors after joining the Ideal Home website team in 2019 as a Digital Writer. In 2020 she moved into position of Homes News Editor working across Homes & Gardens, LivingEtc, Real Homes, Gardeningetc and Ideal Home covering everything from the latest viral cleaning hack to the next big interior trend.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
How to increase natural light in your bedroom – experts say it can lessen morning fatigue and help us sleep better
Let the light in with these simple design choices
-
Interior Design Masters winner, John Cooper, has transformed John Lewis' bestsellers with a bold geometric look in his new homeware collection
The two Johns join forces! John Lewis just dropped their collab with the Interior Design Masters series 6 winner
-
6 simple tricks that gave me the confidence to start renovating my home
It takes courage to get started
-
I instantly hit buy on these Joseph Joseph BBQ tools – they're a game changer if you're stuck for storage space
There's no need to keep these small-space friendly utensils in the shed
-
If you thought this luxe-looking garden sofa from Tesco was twice the price it is, I wouldn't blame you
Stylish, unique and under £300
-
Aldi is selling a £30 portable pressure washer to clean up your patio and garden this summer
Run, don't walk to your local Aldi
-
QVC's electric Weed Sweeper cleared my entire patio of weeds in less than 15 minutes – it's now my favourite garden tool
No need for harsh chemicals, plus no more aching back or sore knees
-
B&Q’s bistro set and matching egg chair have embraced the year’s breakout seating trend - I completely fell for it when I spotted it IRL
This chair is seriously stunning
-
This stunning rattan garden sofa from Dusk is getting rave reviews from shoppers – and it's less than £200 in the sale
Get the luxury look for less this summer
-
This Argos Home rattan outdoor sofa has thousands of five-star reviews singing its praises
The happy customers say it's good value for money, comfortable and stylish
-
Aldi's magical garden lighting range will give your outdoor space a fairytale-worthy glow – and the LED parasol is the star
I can't stop thinking about these magical lights