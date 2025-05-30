ProCook's new outdoor pizza oven has a star price tag and includes a feature I wish every gas pizza oven had

If you've been on the lookout for an affordable pizza oven for your garden this summer, then ProCook may just have the answer to your prayers with the new ProCook Outdoor Pizza Oven.

Over the last year, ProCook has launched an impressive range of kitchen appliance and now they've thrown their hat in the ring for the best pizza oven. ProCook has a strong reputation for making quality products affordable, and this is pizza oven is no different.

It is priced at £249, making the 12-inch oven one of the cheapest gas-powered ovens on the market at the moment. It is £50 cheaper than the Ooni Koda 12, which is £299 at Ooni, which is the next most affordable gas pizza oven.

The only pizza oven our reviewers have tested that matches ProCook's version in price is the Woody Pizza Oven, which is £249 at Amazon, which is a wood-fired alternative (but it can be converted to gas for an additional cost).

On first impressions there are quite alot of similarities between the ProCook pizza oven and the Ooni Koda 12. Looks wise they both have a similar matt black dome design, with folding legs for easy portability.

In terms of cooking, the Ideal Home team have only tested the Ooni Koda, we have yet to get our hands on the ProCook version, however based on the product description promises they both can reach the same temperatures of 500 °C in 15 minutes and cook a pizza in 60 seconds.

(Image credit: ProCook)

However, there is one big feature difference that is a huge plus for the ProCook version: the rotating baking stone. In order for an even bake, pizzas need to be rotated during the 60-second cooking process. If you are new to owning a pizza oven, this rotating feature will be a dinner-saver. I have owned a pizza oven for a few years now and still haven't mastered the art of the rotation with a pizza peel.

The rotation feature is manually done using a dial that sticks out on the side. At Ideal Home, we've tested other rotating pizza ovens like the Witt ETNA Rotante Pizza Oven, which is currently on sale for £499 on Amazon, and have been impressed by the hands-off and (almost) effortless cooking they offer.

However, most of the rotating versions we've tried use batteries to automatically rotate the stone. ProCook's is one of the first manual rotating options to cross our desk, and it will be interesting to see if it delivers similar results.

Last year our reviewer tested ProCook's Electric Pizza and awarded it four out of five stars, praising its value for money, saying 'it makes a cracking pizza'.

Hopefully, ProCook's new offering will follow in its footsteps and impress us again when we have the opportunity to test it.