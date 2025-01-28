Ooni has unveiled a stand mixer to 'revolutionise' making pizza dough at home — here's a first look

Ooni, the brand behind some of the most popular pizza ovens, has released a new product for 2025. But this time, rather than a new outdoor product, the brand has unveiled its expansion into kitchen appliances, with a stand mixer to help perfect dough at home.

The Halo Pro Spiral Dough Mixer, which you can currently sign up to win on the Ooni website before its launch date in April, is designed to bring 'commercial-grade mixing technology to the home kitchen' according to the brand.

Ooni aims to do this by moving away from the design of many of the existing best stand mixers which use planetary mixing motions, instead opting for spiral mixing technology in the Halo Pro. This, the brand claims, will allow this product to create stronger gluten strands in dough mixes.

As Ideal Home's Kitchen Appliances Editor and in the name of improved-at-home-pizza-dough (forever a mission of mine), I took a first look at how this new product shapes up.

Ooni Halo Pro Spiral Mixer £699.00 at Ooni On sale from the 8th of April, this mixer certainly doesn't come cheap. For your money, you get a sleek digital interface and specialist features for perfecting dough at home.

A first look at Ooni's new stand mixer

So what makes this mixer different? And what will make you willing to fork out £699 for it in your kitchen?

According to the brand, the Halo Pro 'blends incredible precision with huge capacity'. It can mix up to 5kg of dough at a time, which is an awful lot, doing so with a huge 58 mixing speeds at the user's disposal. It has a rotating, removable bowl which can hold that huge amount of dough – enough to yield up to 20 pizzas or six loaves of bread, according to Ooni. Plenty enough for a pizza party.

(Image credit: Ooni)

One thing that I love the look of with this mixer is the digital interface, which you use alongside a simple dial mechanism to program it. It's a shift away from the manual dial you find on the KitchenAid Artisan, which is arguably the most recognisable mixer out there.

And something that Ooni is clearly very excited about is the combination of the Spiral Dough Hook and Removable Breaker Bar to mix dough more adeptly. This design should allow those longer gluten strands mentioned earlier to develop and breaks away from a traditional stand mixer design.

(Image credit: Ooni)

Alongside that dough hook, this mixer also boasts a flexible beater and geared whisk, so cake bakers and cookie specialists will be catered for too.

I'm intrigued to see how this specialist mixer will measure up compared to the stand mixers already loved in kitchens up and down the country. The KitchenAid vs Kenwood stand mixer debate goes on, but will we have to make room for Ooni in the equation? I'm looking forward to finding out.