Move over monochrome - I predict this new chequerboard tile trend will be in the most stylish kitchens in 2026

Chequerboard flooring has become a classic for good reason; it's timeless, adds subtle intrigue, and it's easy to match to cabinetry. And while we love a monochrome look, kitchen trends in 2025 have been all about earthy tones, which is why we're anticipating this new take on chequerboard kitchen tile ideas to take over.

Terracotta tiles are a chic and practical solution for warming up a kitchen scheme, adding a homely and traditional touch that stands the test of time. So why not combine this tone with chequerboard tiles?

If you love the style of chequerboard tiles but find a monochrome look slightly too harsh, terracotta tiles are the perfect way to add character - here's how you can incorporate them into your kitchen design.

1. Go for a bold look

(Image credit: Ca' Pietra)

The most interesting kitchens I see are always the ones that are the bravest with colour and pattern. This example of chequerboard flooring from Ca' Pietra is exactly that. The terracotta and white shades lighten up the dark cabinetry without lacking interest - the terrazzo pattern creates the perfect statement.

'Chequerboard floors never go out of style – they are a true classic - but we are seeing a growing appetite for colour combinations beyond the traditional black and white,' explains Grazzie Wilson, head of creative at Ca’ Pietra.

'In this space, San Polo and Santa Croce from our Rialto Terrazzo collection offer just the right balance; subtle yet striking, with the natural variation of crushed marble chips bringing movement and texture to each tile. The result is a floor that feels both grounded and decorative, classic but not expected. Using real terrazzo elevates the look even further, adding depth and tactility that works beautifully in kitchens where materiality matters,' Grazzie adds.

2. Keep it light and bright

(Image credit: Quorn Stone)

If your taste aligns more closely with traditional kitchen ideas, opting for this slightly pink-toned chequerboard tile is sure to match a chic, neutral interior. Chequerboard is a classic look, but combining the pink tones adds a slightly more contemporary touch without losing the timeless aesthetic.

'It’s a softer alternative to the traditional black and white, offering a more natural, Mediterranean-inspired feel. The gentle contrast between terracotta’s earthy tones and a creamy white creates a timeless backdrop that works beautifully in both rustic and modern spaces,' explains Isabel Fernandez, director at Quorn Stone.

'We recommend pairing this style with painted cabinetry, natural wood accents, and open shelving for a look that feels both grounded and effortlessly charming.'

3. Choose chequerboard wall tiles

(Image credit: Claybrook Studio)

If you already have your kitchen flooring covered, why not indulge in a chequerboard kitchen splashback? I've seen tonal pink and red colour pairings rise in popularity this year, adding a pretty touch to an otherwise practical kitchen.

These beige, pink and mauve chequerboard tiles from Claybrook beautifully contrast the neutral cabinets of this kitchen and while currently in style, still manage to add a handcrafted touch that will endure trend cycles.

Shop chequerboard tiles

Are you tempted to try this earthy trend or will you stick to monochrome?