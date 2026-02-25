Gordon Ramsay's clever pan storage is the star of his family kitchen - here's why this feature works for pro chefs

As a kitchen editor who gets to gaze at some of the most beautiful kitchens for inspiration daily, it's safe to say I've gathered tips from the best in the business. However, nothing quite beats taking a peek into professional chefs' kitchens, and Gordon Ramsay's family kitchen is exactly as stunning as I would expect and packed with kitchen ideas to steal.

In his new Netflix documentary, 'Being Gordon Ramsay', the famous chef takes us into his world during the run-up to the opening of his latest restaurant venture, and also into his family home. While he's a world-renowned chef, Gordon is also a husband and dad of 6, so his kitchen has to be ready to meet both of these demanding roles.

While the statement marble backsplash was the first feature to catch my eye, it was the clever kitchen storage ideas that made me stay. Here's what Gordon Ramsay's kitchen really looks like, and how you can take inspiration.

After I had cast my eyes away from the stunning, premium marble backsplash, I noticed a feature that has popped up in a few prominent kitchens: a hanging pot rail. As seen in Gordon's kitchen in the background of his daughter Tilly's Instagram video above, this chic brass pole sits over the hob right where you need it the most.

This antique-inspired kitchen storage solution was once commonly seen in Victorian cooks' kitchens - a very non-high-end feature that is now considered design-led and aspirational.

Hanging on the backsplash behind the AGA in Gordon's kitchen is a brass hanging rail which features copper pots. This kitchen is in fact situated in London rather than on a countryside estate, and the copper pots look remarkably pristine to be in daily use, but this doesn't change the fact that it serves as a handy and stylish kitchen storage idea.

'If you’ve paid the money for matching pans, why hide them away?' says Mike Biddulph, founder of Goldfinch Furniture. Well, Mike, I couldn't agree more. While my pots and pans don't look quite as chic (and clean) as Gordon's copper ones, it's a fantastic opportunity to create an eclectic countryside scheme that is also pretty handy.

'Hanging storage is a great way to maximise both your under-counter storage, and to show guests that you mean business in the kitchen! As a plus, your pans are instantly accessible and you don’t need to get all of your neatly nested pans out to use the middle-sized one,' Mike adds.

The best part of this trend is that you can position it wherever it suits best in your kitchen. For Gordon, adding it above the hob makes perfect sense and can be achieved in a larger kitchen, whereas in a smaller space, you could make use of a parallel wall or hang it above a sink.

Mike adds that 'It works just as well for your utensils, which aren’t stored in a jumble in a drawer that you can’t make shut properly, but out ready for use.'

Shop the look

deVOL deVOL Aged Brass Hanging Rails £105 at devolkitchens.co.uk deVOL is the creme de la creme of kitchens - even if a full kitchen is out of the question then adding a slice of the brand through a premium kitchen rail will be just as treatworthy. B&Q Rothley Antique Brass Effect Kitchen Rail £25 at B&Q I love the dark antique tone of this brass hanging rail from B&Q and it's a great budget option. Ferm Living Kitchen Rod - Brass £75 at fermliving.co.uk For a brighter brass option that will suit more contemporary kitchens, opt for this rail from Scandi brand Ferm Living.

My recommendation would be to choose an unlacquered brass rail as this will age beautifully over time, giving you a naturally weathered look. You can really spend as little or as much as you'd like on this depending on your budget, so it makes a lovely little budget kitchen update that can be completed over a weekend.