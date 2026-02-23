George Home has just dropped one of the most stylish garden bistro sets I’ve seen for under £150 – it easily rivals John Lewis’ sell-out Marcy sling chair

Spring has finally sprung, and if your garden furniture is due for an upgrade before you get out and make the most of your garden, George Home’s Tuscany Bistro Set (£149) is stylish, affordable and ideal for small spaces.

I won’t gatekeep. George Home are home to some of the best garden furniture at an affordable price. The Tuscany Bistro Set is the latest to really pique my interest.

Drenched in a warm, butter yellow, it’s not only continuing the colourful garden furniture trend from last year, but is also a clear, affordable alternative to John Lewis’ sell-out Marcy Sling Chair .

George Home Tuscany Yellow 3 Piece Garden Bistro Set £149 at George Home For the same cost as one Marcy chair, you get two chairs and a coffee table. But while cheaper, it does not scrimp on style - the yellow stripes look so good. John Lewis John Lewis Marcy Sling Garden Chair £149 at John Lewis Super-stylish and incredibly comfortable, it really is no surprise that this garden chair sells out so frequently. It's in stock now - grab it while you can!

It’s no secret that the Ideal Home team are serious fans of the John Lewis Marcy Sling Chair, with our in-house garden furniture guru, Sara Hesikova , even going so far as to say it is one of the most comfortable chairs she’s sat on . And even better, this year the Marcey Chair received a bold new update , now available to shop in three new colourful sorbet shades.

Last year, there was more chance of snow in July than finding the Marcy chair in stock, and given that George Home’s Tuscany alternative is more affordable (and allows for the striped design in a bold colour), I think it will be just as popular.

The Tuscany Yellow 3 Piece Garden Bistro Set is a beautiful summery yellow that will instantly brighten your garden seating ideas . For £149, you get two stunning striped sling chairs and a stylish yellow metal coffee table. It’s a fantastic price, and I’ve not seen a better deal anywhere else this year.

(Image credit: George Home)

As well as its obvious style factor, these chairs have been generously filled with oversized cushions and their hammock-style seat makes comfort a priority. In short, these chairs are perfect for lounging all summer.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The cushions are made with weather-resistant fabric, and the steel frame of the chairs and table is corrosion-resistant. Because of this, you would expect this garden furniture set to retain its summery shade regardless of what the weather throws at it.

I’d say this set is the ideal choice for small gardens, courtyards and even balconies, offering style with bulk or a high price tag. However, if you’re looking for something a little larger, the rest of the Tuscany range is equally stunning.

George Home Tuscany 4 Piece Garden Sofa Set Black £288 at George Home If you're a fan on the bistro set, but need something a little bigger, this styish sofa set is also available for a very reasonable £288. It's also available in this stunning green shade. George Home Tuscany Beige Rocking Chair £68 is a steal for this stylish rocking chair. It's generously filled for added comfort, so you can lie back and rock yourself into relaxation.

If you like what you see, act now, as I don’t believe this set will stick around for long. Let’s just say summer is starting early this year.