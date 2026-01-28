Prue Leith's wall of utensils is the star of her Cotswolds kitchen – it turns practical storage into a statement feature and is easy to replicate
It's a controversial storage solution
It's been a sad week for fans of the Great British Bake Off as we gear up to bid adieu to judge Prue Leith, but you needn't worry too much, as her show, 'Prue Leith's Cotswolds Kitchen', offers us much more insight into her life and her kitchen.
However, the part that shocked us the most isn't what you probably think. Prue's utensil wall storage stole the show and has the Ideal Home team rethinking their utensil pots and drawers.
You might be wondering just how dramatic a kitchen storage idea needs to be to cause shock-factor - the answer, as proven by Prue, is that it has to be industrial-sized. Here's why it could be what your kitchen needs too.
;We always knew Prue would have a gargantuan kitchenware collection, it would be more of a shock if her own kitchen wasn't overrun with utensils. However, her choice of storage was shocking.
Most people opt for cutlery drawers with dividers to organise utensils, but her utensil wall forces these out into plain sight. Many kitchen experts advise keeping all of your unsightly kitchenware tucked firmly behind cupboards and drawers, so Prue's stainless steel utensil wall is certainly controversial.
The benefit of Prue's storage is that it helps to keep every utensil within reach, which is a game-changer if you're an avid cook. But is it worth it?
While some might see Prue Leith's utensil wall as cluttered, it acts as its own type of kitchen decor. Industrial kitchen designs became a big kitchen trend after The Bear showcased stainless steel cabinetry and worktops, and Prue's stainless steel utensil shelves are a simple way to get the look.
'Prue’s choice to mount her key tools visibly on a wall rack is a very chef-led approach to kitchen organisation. In a working kitchen, having the implements you reach for most often clearly visible and immediately accessible removes friction from the cooking process and reinforces an intuitive workflow,' explains Richard Davonport, managing director at Davonport.
'That is precisely why professional kitchens use magnetic strips, pegboards and hanging systems to keep things where the cook can see and grab them without interrupting concentration.'
Shop the look
There are some practical considerations to think about when it comes to this open storage, however. Richard continues, 'Exposed storage like this places every item in a zone that is subject to dust, grease, and steam, which increases the cleaning burden compared with concealed storage.'
'Wall storage works well for items you use often and that are easy to hang on hooks - ladles, sponges, tongs - but it is less effective for heavier or irregularly shaped implements,' he adds.
I'm not sure this is a storage option that would work for me, as I prefer to keep smaller objects stored away. But if you're an avid cook who wants easily accessible utensils or you prefer a maximalist look, it could be one to try.
After starting out her journey at Future as a Features Editor on Top Ten Reviews, Holly is now a Content Editor at Ideal Home, writing about the best interior ideas and news. At Top Ten Reviews, she focussed on TikTok viral cleaning hacks as well as how to take care of investment purchases such as lawn mowers, washing machines and vacuum cleaners. Prior to this, Holly was apart of the editorial team at Howdens which sparked her interest in interior design, and more specifically, kitchens (Shaker is her favourite!).