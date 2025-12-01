Stylish and comfortable sofas with hidden storage are hard to come by – but these 6 styles tick all the boxes
I found the best storage sofas so that you don’t have to
I don’t know about you but I’ve always found stylish and comfortable storage sofas hard to come by. But since the idea of them is so handy and useful for anyone who could do with some extra storage space in their living room (which, let’s face it, is pretty much everybody), I made it my mission to find storage sofas that would tick all the necessary boxes – the hidden storage, of course, comfortable feel and an aesthetically pleasing design.
That’s how I’ve arrived at these 6 top picks of best sofas with built-in storage – each of which ticks all of the boxes. The lack of good storage sofas has always been especially annoying since whenever I ask experts about small living room storage ideas (a major paint point for many with a compact living space), investing in a storage sofa is always high on the list of recommendations.
‘Storage sofas are perfect for small living rooms where every inch of space counts,’ says John Darling, founder of Darlings of Chelsea. ‘Hidden sofa storage is a game changer for packing away anything from spare bedding to children’s toys and books.’
Laura Burnett, category lead of made to order upholstery at Loaf, agrees that storage sofas makes for a great family living room idea, ‘They’re popular in busy family living rooms, where toys and blankets can quickly take over, or in multi-purpose spaces that double as guest rooms, playrooms or home offices. Even minimalist interiors can benefit from hidden storage when there’s no appetite for extra cabinetry but a strong need to keep clutter out of sight.’
Top storage sofa picks
This recently launched Next storage sofa impressed me so much that if I didn't already have a sofa I love, I would be tempted by this one. Not only that the pillowy cushions offer so much comfort, the design is also modular and each of the modules comes with its own internal storage.
There is nothing that Darlings of Chelsea can't do when it comes to sofas and sofa beds - good storage sofa design included which the Norbury is proof of. You can get this style as either a storage sofa or storage sofa bed and you can trust that it's all handmade with care using high-quality materials in the UK, with a 10-year frame guarantee.
Ever since it was first released last year, Sofa.com's Ren has been one of the best modular sofas on the market, already offering modules with innovative storage solutions, but on a smaller scale. But recently, the brand introduced a new chaise module that offers plenty of storage within.
As DUSK is a brand that sells exclusively online, I can't always try every single sofa the brand has on offer. But the ones I've tried so far have always impressed me, especially considering their affordable price points. So while I haven't personally tried the storage Soho sofa, the reviews on the site are nothing but positive.
One downside of storage sofas is that they tend to be on the bulkier side in order to accommodate the internal storage space. But not King Living's Delta! The design comes lifted off the ground with tapered legs and its slim, armless style creates a light and airy look, perfect for small spaces.
My quest for the best storage sofas in pictures
Why are good storage sofas hard to find?
The benefits of storage sofas are pretty clear. So why are there so few available on the market? Especially ones with great design, look and comfort level. In fact, it’s more common to come across built-in storage when looking at some of the best sofa beds. But there’s a very simple answer, according to industry experts.
‘Admittedly, choices can feel limited in this market, and the word “compromise” often seems to be the byword,’ explains Rohan Blacker, founder of Schplendid. ‘The need for dual function means that you will find a limited choice of model and a heavier product. Ultimately, there is always going to be some trade-off compared with a sofa built purely for relaxed lounging, but for certain homes, the clutter-free gain is absolutely worth the consideration.’
Laura at Loaf continues, ‘From a design perspective, storage and comfort are always competing for the same physical space. A plush sofa needs depth and layered cushioning, but storage eats into that interior cavity. Because the base has to accommodate a storage cavity, there’s simply less room for deep cushions, springs and proper suspension – all the things that create a truly comfortable, sink-in seat. The boxed-in structure also restricts the design.’
There definitely is a market for storage sofas that look and feel great, while also providing that much needed extra storage space. And since the 6 sofa designs included here nailed the brief, I feel optimistic that this is a sofa category that will just continue growing and getting better so that in the future, sofas like these won't be hard to find anymore.
Sara Hesikova has been a Content Editor at Ideal Home since June 2024, starting at the title as a News Writer in July 2023. She is now also the Ideal Home Certified Expert in Training on Furniture, and so far has tested over 150 different sofas.
Graduating from London College of Fashion with a bachelor’s degree in fashion journalism in 2016, she got her start in niche fashion and lifestyle magazines like Glass and Alvar as a writer and editor before making the leap into interiors, working with the likes of 91 Magazine and copywriting for luxury bed linen brand Yves Delorme among others.
