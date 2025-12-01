Jump to category:
Stylish and comfortable sofas with hidden storage are hard to come by – but these 6 styles tick all the boxes

I found the best storage sofas so that you don’t have to

Sofa.com&#039;s modular Ren sofa with a storage chaise module open in a midcentury-style living room
(Image credit: Sofa.com)
I don’t know about you but I’ve always found stylish and comfortable storage sofas hard to come by. But since the idea of them is so handy and useful for anyone who could do with some extra storage space in their living room (which, let’s face it, is pretty much everybody), I made it my mission to find storage sofas that would tick all the necessary boxes – the hidden storage, of course, comfortable feel and an aesthetically pleasing design.

That’s how I’ve arrived at these 6 top picks of best sofas with built-in storage – each of which ticks all of the boxes. The lack of good storage sofas has always been especially annoying since whenever I ask experts about small living room storage ideas (a major paint point for many with a compact living space), investing in a storage sofa is always high on the list of recommendations.

A close-up of the built-in storage space inside King Living&#039;s Delta sofa

(Image credit: King Living)

‘Storage sofas are perfect for small living rooms where every inch of space counts,’ says John Darling, founder of Darlings of Chelsea. ‘Hidden sofa storage is a game changer for packing away anything from spare bedding to children’s toys and books.’

Laura Burnett, category lead of made to order upholstery at Loaf, agrees that storage sofas makes for a great family living room idea, ‘They’re popular in busy family living rooms, where toys and blankets can quickly take over, or in multi-purpose spaces that double as guest rooms, playrooms or home offices. Even minimalist interiors can benefit from hidden storage when there’s no appetite for extra cabinetry but a strong need to keep clutter out of sight.’

Next's Crosby modular storage sofa in oyster at the Next autumn/winter 2025 press preview
(Image credit: Future/Sara Hesikova)

Why are good storage sofas hard to find?

The benefits of storage sofas are pretty clear. So why are there so few available on the market? Especially ones with great design, look and comfort level. In fact, it’s more common to come across built-in storage when looking at some of the best sofa beds. But there’s a very simple answer, according to industry experts.

‘Admittedly, choices can feel limited in this market, and the word “compromise” often seems to be the byword,’ explains Rohan Blacker, founder of Schplendid. ‘The need for dual function means that you will find a limited choice of model and a heavier product. Ultimately, there is always going to be some trade-off compared with a sofa built purely for relaxed lounging, but for certain homes, the clutter-free gain is absolutely worth the consideration.’

A living room with a chaise modular sofa in grey velvet and a large built-in library behind it

(Image credit: Future PLC)

Laura at Loaf continues, ‘From a design perspective, storage and comfort are always competing for the same physical space. A plush sofa needs depth and layered cushioning, but storage eats into that interior cavity. Because the base has to accommodate a storage cavity, there’s simply less room for deep cushions, springs and proper suspension – all the things that create a truly comfortable, sink-in seat. The boxed-in structure also restricts the design.’

There definitely is a market for storage sofas that look and feel great, while also providing that much needed extra storage space. And since the 6 sofa designs included here nailed the brief, I feel optimistic that this is a sofa category that will just continue growing and getting better so that in the future, sofas like these won't be hard to find anymore.

