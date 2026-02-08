Why did no one tell me Very had such stylish lighting?! I can’t stop thinking about this on-trend chrome table lamp
Combining sculptural curves with an on-trend metal finish, this lamp is truly stunning
Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
It’s no secret that chrome is having a comeback in 2026, but I'm seeing more and more chrome, sculptural lamps pop up at high street retailers, and the latest to truly impress me is Very Home’s Frosted Sculptural Table Lamp (£50).
Metal finish lighting is already a huge lighting trend this year, and there's no denying the chrome trend has been gaining popularity since its return to public consciousness last year.
But this lamp is not exactly retro, and I’m high-key obsessed with its futuristic look. In fact, I haven’t been able to stop thinking about it since I first spotted it in a preview of Very’s SS26 collection. Here’s why I think it will be a big hit.
The first thing I noticed was that the very sculptural table lamp looked very similar to MADE’s Piper Table Lamp in Chrome (£59), a design I’ve had my eye on for a while. My editor then pointed out that the bulbous dome resembles Zara Home’s Alabaster Table Lamps (£49.99).
These futuristic, yet almost whimsical styles are becoming a home decor trend in their own right, and I am not complaining at all. If you have a preference for contemporary interiors, this lamp is for you.
Launched as part of Very Home’s new Elemental Home Collection, the range has a distinct focus on mixing organic shapes with clean finishes. This translates to subtle chrome accents, soft curves, plenty of ceramic, and warm yellow tones.
This can be seen within the table lamp, which uses both an organic, curved bulb and a chrome structure to create a striking centrepiece for your home.
Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how
‘Chrome table lamps are trending because they provide a clean, reflective design detail during the day and a soft, atmospheric light source in the evening,’ comments Julian Page, Head of Design at BHS.
‘The chrome finish naturally bounces light around a room, helping a space feel brighter and more polished without adding visual clutter. This finish offers a contemporary yet timeless quality that pairs effectively with warmer materials like wood, linen, and natural stone.’
With chrome being such a popular choice right now, and given just how attractive Very’s table lamp is, I can see it being a sell-out choice. So, I’ve rounded up a few more chrome table lamps that are worth your while.
If you’re in the market for new lighting, Very is a great place to look. Their chrome table lamp is proof that style can be achieved on a budget.
Kezia Reynolds joined the Ideal Home team as News Writer in September 2024. After graduating from City, University of London in 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism, Kezia kicked off her career spending two years working on women’s weekly magazines. She is always on the lookout for the latest home news, finding you the best deals and trends - so you don’t miss a thing!