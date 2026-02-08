It’s no secret that chrome is having a comeback in 2026, but I'm seeing more and more chrome, sculptural lamps pop up at high street retailers, and the latest to truly impress me is Very Home’s Frosted Sculptural Table Lamp (£50) .

Metal finish lighting is already a huge lighting trend this year, and there's no denying the chrome trend has been gaining popularity since its return to public consciousness last year.

But this lamp is not exactly retro, and I’m high-key obsessed with its futuristic look. In fact, I haven’t been able to stop thinking about it since I first spotted it in a preview of Very’s SS26 collection. Here’s why I think it will be a big hit.

THE VERY COLLECTION Frosted Sculptural Table Lamp £50 at Very I love how this lamp is still warm-toned despite it's chrome finish. It has a modern finish that isn't cold or clinical - proving the chrome trend can still suit a cosy home.

The first thing I noticed was that the very sculptural table lamp looked very similar to MADE’s Piper Table Lamp in Chrome (£59) , a design I’ve had my eye on for a while. My editor then pointed out that the bulbous dome resembles Zara Home’s Alabaster Table Lamps (£49.99) .

These futuristic, yet almost whimsical styles are becoming a home decor trend in their own right, and I am not complaining at all. If you have a preference for contemporary interiors, this lamp is for you.

Launched as part of Very Home’s new Elemental Home Collection, the range has a distinct focus on mixing organic shapes with clean finishes. This translates to subtle chrome accents, soft curves, plenty of ceramic, and warm yellow tones.

This can be seen within the table lamp, which uses both an organic, curved bulb and a chrome structure to create a striking centrepiece for your home.

(Image credit: Very)

‘Chrome table lamps are trending because they provide a clean, reflective design detail during the day and a soft, atmospheric light source in the evening,’ comments Julian Page, Head of Design at BHS .

‘The chrome finish naturally bounces light around a room, helping a space feel brighter and more polished without adding visual clutter. This finish offers a contemporary yet timeless quality that pairs effectively with warmer materials like wood, linen, and natural stone.’

With chrome being such a popular choice right now, and given just how attractive Very’s table lamp is, I can see it being a sell-out choice. So, I’ve rounded up a few more chrome table lamps that are worth your while.

M&S Colby Rechargeable Metal Table Lamp £39.50 at M&S The Colby lamp is a classic silhouette from M&S, and it's recent chrome update gives it a sleek look. Next Chrome Chelsea Table Lamp £65 at Next This statement table lamp will take centrestage of anyroom. I love it's smooth coils which add so much character. Argos Home Argos Home Rayner Table Lamp - Chrome £25 at Argos Simple and industrial, this style of chrome lamp with never go out of style.

If you’re in the market for new lighting, Very is a great place to look. Their chrome table lamp is proof that style can be achieved on a budget.