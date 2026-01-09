My biggest home obsession is stylish lighting, and M&S just dropped 6 stunning lamps guaranteed to brighten your home in 2026

If you were to ask me what my biggest home obsession is (and trust me, there are plenty), I’d answer stylish lighting every time. And right now, no one is doing stylish lighting as well as M&S’s new lighting collection .

The best lighting trends are often a combination of timeless style and personalisation. And when looking for where to buy lighting , M&S is always near the top of my list. Creating high-quality pieces that are both on trend and versatile enough to go with any design scheme is no easy feat, but something M&S frequently achieves.

And the supermarket brand’s latest drop of stylish lighting is not to be missed. With everything from cow print (yep, it’s coming back) to sleek chrome and pleated fabric, here are my top picks from M&S’s latest lighting range.

My top pick from the latest drop is the cult Colby Lamp (£39.50) , which has been given a sleek chrome update. One of the brand’s most popular rechargeable lighting options, its chrome makeover looks super stylish.

Last year, we spotted that the chrome furniture trend was taking over the high street, and with the 'Neo Deco' trend taking off in 2026, according to Pinterest, chrome is definitely going to be sticking around.

The rest of the range is again both stylish and practical. With plenty of rechargeable lights as well as classic table and floor lamps, there is truly something for every taste.

If January blues are hitting you hard, why not add a little light to your life?