M&S has countless stylish lighting designs on sale right now – but this is the statement floor lamp I can’t stop thinking about

Let it be known, M&S is currently the best in the game for stylish lighting, and the wicker graduated base floor lamp (£199) is the latest to capture my attention.

It’s no secret that M&S is one of the best places to buy lighting, and M&S’s new lighting range is one of the best we’ve seen this year. With countless stylish designs to choose from, each tapping into 2026’s home decor trends , the Ideal Home team can’t stop raving about them.

If you’re looking for a statement floor lamp, look no further. The M&S wicker graduated base floor lamp may be neutral, but it oozes visual appeal. Here’s everything you need to know.

M&S Wicker Graduated Base Floor Lamp £199 at M&S This statement lamp is visually stunning, with rich textures and a warm colourway to transform your living room into a stylish space.

In the past few years, the retailer has really upped its game, providing several stylish designs that frequently sell out (looking at you, Kristen lamp ).

Their latest SS25 designs are slightly more neutral than previous lighting collections we’ve seen from the supermarket, but no less impressive. And this wicker floor lamp is proof that neutral lighting can look incredible.

Crafted from wicker-effect rattan, this floor lamp is a little bit rustic, a little bit prairie-style and very lust-worthy. The sculptural base does all the talking, so the conical lampshade has been kept simple in white withjust a touch of brown detailing wrapping around the base.

This lamp stands at 139.8cm high, making it best suited for your living room ideas or if you have a large master bedroom. I love the idea of styling it as part of a reading nook, tucked alongside an olive green boucle armchair for a chic Soho Home look.

At £199, this is one of the more expensive lighting options available at M&S, but its looks are worthy of that price tag. However, if this is a little out of budget, here are three more stylish lamps available at M&S right now.

M&S Ceramic Bobble Table Lamp £59 at M&S Add some coastal charm to your home with this urchin-inspired table lamp. M&S Brass Hat Adjustable Floor Lamp £89 at M&S While a more affordable floor lamp, this brass option is no less stylish. M&S Wicker Scalloped Table Lamp £59 at M&S If you don't have the room for the floor lamp, this wicker table lamp is a charming alternative.

The wicker floor lamp is currently listed as ‘popular’ on the M&S website, which leads me to predict it won’t be available for long. So, if you like what you see, I’d suggest snapping it up while you can.