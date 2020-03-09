We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Mrs Hinch bicarbonate of soda mattress hack is the latest tip sending cleaning fans running to their kitchen cupboard.

However, an expert has revealed why the cleanfluencer’s latest hack might not be suitable for all mattresses.

Sophie Hinchcliffe, or as we know and love her, Mrs Hinch, demonstrated how she keeps her mattress clean and sweet smelling on her Instagram stories. After stripping the bed, she sprinkled bicarbonate of sofa over the mattress.

She then left the bicarbonate of soda, sometimes called baking soda, on the mattress for an hour. Then vacuumed up the powder using a handheld vacuum on the cold setting.

‘For those asking why I use bicarb and what does it do, it’s an odour eliminator,’ she told fans. ‘So any odours that may be lingering in the mattress, it just soaks them up and absorbs them. It works really, really well.’

Expert advice

However, according to Natalie Armstrong, a sleep expert at bed and mattress brand, Sealy UK, the bicarbonate of soda hack could just be a waste of time for some mattress owners.

‘There’s an old wives’ tale that suggests that sprinkling baking soda onto the mattress, leaving it to air for a few hours, and then vacuuming it off, can help to air it out,’ Natalie explains.

‘However, it’s worth noting that not all mattresses are suitable for this home remedy,’ she adds. ‘Many modern mattresses, such as those that feature Purotex, naturally create a clean and healthy sleeping environment by releasing friendly bacteria into the mattress. Meaning one less cleaning job on your to-do list!’

So before you start sifting baking soda all over your bed to clean the mattress, we’d suggest checking the label and deciding if it’s really necessary. All your mattress could need is a good vacuum on both sides at least every six months.

Still, the bicarbonate of soda tip is suitable if you have an older mattress. It could also come in handy after cleaning up any accidents on the mattress. If your child has wet the bed or vomited on the matress, the soda should help neutralise any lingering bad smells.

For more tips on how to clean your mattress, you can read our full guide here.

Is it about time you gave your mattress a clean?