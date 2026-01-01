The single biggest mistake you can make when shopping for a mattress in the January sales – and expert advice on how to avoid it

If you need to replace your mattress, there are two key times of year to shop for a better deal, and one of them is right now, in the extended Boxing Day and January sales.

However, discounted or not, a mattress is still a significant investment, and when prices are slashed, it can be easy to rush into a purchase that ends up being a big (and costly) mistake.

As Ideal Home's Sleep Editor, I track deals on the best mattresses throughout the year. This is the single biggest mistake I see people make when shopping for a mattress in the sales, and how to avoid it.

(Image credit: Cristogatin)

Alongside Black Friday deals in November, the January sales usually offer up some of the lowest prices on mattresses. For example, right now, there are sales on at multiple mattress retailers:

Bensons for Beds : discounts on selected mattresses

discounts on selected mattresses Dreams : winter savings on mattresses

winter savings on mattresses Emma : big savings on the brand's bestsellers

big savings on the brand's bestsellers John Lewis : money off selected mattresses

money off selected mattresses MattressNextDay : savings on multiple brands

savings on multiple brands Simba : discounts on our top-rated mattresses

discounts on our top-rated mattresses TEMPUR: savings on luxury memory foam mattresses

But, as Martin Seeley, CEO of online bed retailer MattressNextDay, acknowledges, those low prices can make it easy to get carried away.

'Discounts can be tempting,' says Martin, 'but rushing into a purchase often means ending up with a mattress that looks like a bargain but ends up becoming a bad decision.'

The single biggest mattress-buying mistake I see during sale times? Investing in a mattress that has a *big* discount, without considering the mattress's comfort and whether it truly suits our sleep needs.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Here's how to get it right, and ensure your sale bargain really is great value for money.

1. Chase the right support, not the cheapest deal

(Image credit: James French)

When it comes to finding the best mattress, it's all about finding the right mix of cushioning and support, so it pays to think about your needs before you shop.

'The sales are a brilliant time to buy a mattress,' says Martin. 'But before you chase the biggest saving, think about what isn’t working with your current bed. Do you wake up with shoulder pain, feel too hot during the night, or notice you’re tossing and turning more than usual?'

'When you understand what’s causing your discomfort, you can look for a mattress that solves those issues rather than one that simply looks like a bargain. A cheap deal might feel good at checkout, but the right support is what makes you feel good every morning.'

So, first identify what you want from a mattress, *then* look for the lowest price on a mattress that fulfils your needs, not the other way around.

2. Consider firmness levels

(Image credit: Future PLC/James French)

Whilst considering your sleep needs, I thoroughly recommend thinking about mattress firmness.

Not only do many people not realise mattresses come in different tension options – such as medium, medium-firm, or firm – many of us also don't realise that our weight and bed base can make a big difference to how a mattress feels.

'Firmness is one of the most misunderstood parts of mattress shopping,' agrees Martin. 'A mattress labelled ‘medium’ might feel quite firm to someone under ten stone, but noticeably softer to someone over fifteen,' he explains. 'Your body weight, sleep position, and personal comfort preferences all change how supportive a mattress feels.'

'If you’re lighter or mostly sleep on your side, a softer mattress will better cushion your shoulders and hips,' shares Martin. In contrast, heavier weight sleepers generally need a firmer mattress tension. 'Back or stomach sleepers, or anyone over fifteen stone, may find a medium-firm or firm mattress gives the right level of spinal support,' agrees Martin.

3. Think about the mattress material

(Image credit: Dan Duchars Ltd)

As I've found out during the testing of multiple mattresses, factoring in mattress materials can also make a big difference to your sleep comfort.

'People often focus on the mattress brand name or sale price, but it’s what’s inside that really matters,' agrees Martin. For instance, 'a memory foam mattress will mould to your shape and relieve pressure on your joints, which is ideal if you prefer a softer, cocoon-like feel.'

But, if you're a hot sleeper, you'll likely find that a pocket spring mattress that uses natural materials such as wool or cotton for its comfort layers will offer you a more breathable sleep.

'It is worth reading what each material does and matching it to your own needs,' says Martin. 'For example, hot sleepers benefit from breathable fabrics or gel-infused foam, while anyone who wakes up stiff might prefer a mattress with targeted support zones.'

4. Check sleep trial and return policies

(Image credit: Future PLC/Mary Wadsworth)

Lastly, in my opinion, one of *the* most important things to consider when buying a mattress – whether it's discounted or not – is whether or not it comes with a sleep trial.

There are plenty of things you can do to test a mattress in store, but as we've found in the course of Ideal Home's mattress testing process, even the most diligent in-store testing can't replace sleeping on a mattress in your own home, on your own bed frame, for a decent number of nights.

In fact, experts say it can take 30 nights to adjust to the feel of a new mattress and find out if it's really the one for you, so a sleep trial can be invaluable for avoiding costly mistakes.

'A good trial period is essential because you will not know if a mattress truly suits you after just one night,' agrees Martin. 'Your body needs time to adapt, especially if you have switched firmness levels. Look for a trial of at least 30 nights, but ideally longer.'

For example, online-only mattress brands Simba and Emma offer 200-night sleep trials, and mattress retailers such as Bensons for Beds and John Lewis now offer a 40-night comfort guarantee, or in the case of John Lewis, a 60-night sleep trial.

(Image credit: Davide Lovatti)

Overall, a mattress is a big purchase, and given that we spend a third of our lives in bed, it’s important to consider what type of mattress will truly help us to sleep better, not just the size of the savings.

As Martin concludes, 'the sales are a great time to invest in better sleep, but only if you shop with your head, not your wallet. Take the time to understand what your body needs, check the details before you buy, and make sure comfort, not cost, leads your decision.'

'After all, a good mattress isn’t just a purchase, it’s an investment in how well you rest for years to come.'