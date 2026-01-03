John Lewis interior experts predict a new trend is set to take over our bedrooms in 2026, and it's all about super-sizing your sleep space.

As revealed in the brand's recent 'How we Shop, Live and Look' report, many of us opted to ditch floor space for bed space in 2025, and as more of us prioritise sleeping better, this bedroom trend looks set to continue in 2026.

'People want better sleep,' agrees Jason Wilary-Attew, director of home at John Lewis, and this is how they're achieving it.

Yep, when it comes to where to buy a bed, shopping trends show that more and more of us are deciding that bed size matters.

'The double bed has been consigned to the spare room as customers prioritise sleep space over floor space,' shares Jason Wilary-Attew.

In fact, the John Lewis report reveals sales of double mattresses have dipped by minus 5% compared to the previous year, whereas sales of king-sized beds are up by 23%.

And, perhaps most surprisingly, super king-size bed sales have increased even further, with a rise of 39% compared to the previous year.

The data suggests we've decided sleep matters, and, as Jason shares, 'people are willing to spend more on a king or super king-sized bed and mattress to ensure that.'

But why does a super king bed mean better sleep? Because many of us share a bed with a partner, and sleep disturbance from a co-sleeper is one of the biggest culprits for broken sleep.

It certainly shocked me when I did the maths and calculated how much individual sleeping space we actually get in a double bed if we share it with a partner.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Size (cm) Size (feet) Single mattress 90 x 190cm 3'0" x 6'3" Double mattress 135 x 190cm 4'6" x 6'3" King mattress 150 x 200cm 5'0" x 6'6" Super king mattress 180 x 200cm 6'0" x 6'6"

As you'll see above, a standard single mattress measures 90cm across. A double mattress measures 135cm, which means each sleeper is only getting 67.5cm of individual sleeping space.

You need to upgrade to a 180cm wide super king bed to achieve the same individual sleeping area as you would with a single bed. No wonder John Lewis shoppers are biting the bullet and upsizing.

Of course, not all of us have the option of upsizing to a bigger bed. If, like me, you have a small bedroom, then you'll know that every inch of floorspace counts.

However, despite bijou proportions, when I measured up, I realised a king-size bed isn't entirely out of the question in my bedroom. A lot of it comes down to the bed frame you choose.

There are plenty of statement beds out there with wide frames, but look for a divan bed base that doesn't have any additional width beyond the mattress itself, and you may find you can squeeze in an extra 15cm of mattress space after all.

The even better news is that there are currently plenty of bed frames and mattresses discounted in the January sales, so upsizing and upgrading your sleep setup could cost a lot less than you might think.

I've rounded up some of my go-to sleep retailers that are currently offering January discounts below.

From the best mattresses to the biggest choices of bed frames, these sales will help you to kit out your bedroom for less, and hopefully make 2026 the year of better sleep.