Known and loved for her classic style and timeless designs, Sophie Conran has teamed up with Dreams to launch her debut bedroom furniture collection, and the surprise highlight was the mattresses inspired by her experience with menopause.

The range offers a refreshing approach to bedroom decor ideas , with a focus on wellness and comfort behind all 11 pieces. While the collection showcases Sophie’s celebrated flair, it was the four natural mattresses that really stood out to me. Mattresses are an unusual thing to catch the eye in a collection as beautiful as this. However, their innovative design makes them the real star of the show.

Drawing on her personal experiences with the menopause – and the experiences of the women around her – each mattress in Sophie’s collection has been specifically engineered to help cool the body and promote restorative sleep.

‘Like many women going through the menopause, I’ve experienced nights where I would wake up feeling far too hot, unable to get comfortable again,’ shares Sophie.

‘I’m on HRT and I’ve found it a huge help with the symptoms, but I’ve got a friend who couldn’t take any HRT. She’s just had the worst time and only sleeps about four hours a night.’

'I've also always suffered from insomina,' adds Sophie, 'and I've noticed that if I don't sleep properly then it has a big impact on my daily life.'

(Image credit: Dreams)

Sleepless nights like this are all too common for menopausal women. In fact, between 40–56% of women experiencing the menopause transition experience disturbed sleep and insomnia due to factors like hot flushes and night sweats, according to the British Menopause Society.

These experiences sparked Sophie to try and make a change. ‘People like Mariella Frostrup and Davina McCall have done so much to change the way that we think about the menopause, and we're allowed to talk about it now,’ says Sophie. ‘So I wanted to do something that was specifically designed for menopause.’

While nothing can totally eliminate the night sweats that many women experience as part of the menopause, there are things you can do to help. A lot of advice guides women towards loose-fitted pyjamas, or the best bedding for menopause , but Sophie found that there is very little focus on mattresses.

All you need to know about the mattresses

‘As far as I could see there wasn't anything about mattresses, and from my own experience I know that the mattress can make a huge difference to your sleep, so I started talking to Dreams about it,’ says Sophie. The result is four different mattress designs – all using natural fibres to promote better sleep. ‘They're breathable, and in tune with your body,’ says Sophie.

(Image credit: Dreams)

Starting from £799 for a single, the Nest mattress is the most accessible in the range, made with a recyclable platinum material for enhanced breathability.

There is also the Solace double sided mattress , starting at £1,099 for a single. Layers of wool and cotton work together to wick away moisture as you sleep, and the microsprings cradle your body for added comfort. Plus, this mattress can be flipped regularly for an extended lifespan.

On the slightly higher end, there is the Aura Pillowtop mattress . It’s £1,299 for a single, but it's made of bamboo, British wool and natural latex for smooth pressure relief and effective temperature regulation.

Finally, there is the Sanctuary mattress and removable topper , starting at £2,199 for a single. It combines the best elements of all the mattresses, with a blend of bamboo, wool, latex and alpaca. These breathable fibres provide natural temperature regulation to combat any uncomfortable night sweats.

(Image credit: Dreams)

Mattresses are a new endeavour for Sophie, who is known for her upholstery designs, tableware collections and home fragrances. However, the inspiration for these launches are in line with Sophie’s passion for design. ‘One of my main drivers of designing things is emotional response,’ explains Sophie.

‘It's not just about creating a piece of furniture, it's about my relationship with that piece of furniture. I think about how it makes me feel, and how it will affect my different senses.’