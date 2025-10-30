I've ditched throw pillows on my bed and embraced this simple, but stylish approach that has helped me sleep better

Growing up, I was definitely the kid with the eternally messy bed. No matter how hard I tried, the routine of making it just didn’t stick. As I became a home interiors writer, I attempted to learn how to properly dress a bed and copy the styles I was constantly admiring with hotel-inspired set-ups with scatter cushions of various sizes to make my bed a cosier space.

Well, to be honest. I’m absolutely done with it, and I’m prioritising better sleep hygiene for myself and my partner without extra storage, washing and time spent on unused cushions.

So, I’ve opted for an alternative bed prep that is quicker, easier, and makes heading for bed even more welcoming for me, as it doesn’t have a task attached.

Why do throw pillows create a more welcoming sleep environment?

In their defence, throw cushions do make a bed feel more luxurious, and they might be incredibly helpful for some in creating a good sleep routine and sense of organisation. Making the bed in the morning and at night gives cues to your brain to get fired up and calm down.

(Image credit: Future PLC / Rachael Smith Photography)

'Good sleep hygiene ties everything together,' explains Holly Castle, Brand Manager at Snuggledown. 'Stick to regular bedtimes, keep your room cool and uncluttered, and avoid screens in the hour before sleep.

'A short wind-down - dim lights, warm shower, light read - helps your body recognise it’s time to rest. The trick is not to overcomplicate it; master the basics first. Consistency, comfort and calm surroundings are what really set the stage for better sleep.'

My case against throw cushions

I do love the look of throw pillows and if they work for you and your sleep habits, then don’t change a thing! However, I found I was struggling to rationalise putting a task barrier up before I went to bed and as I got out of it. I never got into the habit naturally, no matter how hard I tried and just felt worse about myself and my bedroom set-up.

The time spent taking them on and off the bed never provided me with the satisfaction required to make it worth the effort. Also, unless you have room for a dedicated storage box, the only natural place for them is on the floor and that just doesn’t seem right when you’re putting them back on your clean sheets.

Two matching square cushions are one way to streamline dressing a bed in the morning (Image credit: Future PLC)

My alternative simpler process to throw pillows

It’s simple; it’s functional. Instead of a million tiny cushions that provide only aesthetic comfort, I turned my eye towards finding the best pillows for my sleeping styles that also create visual interest when making the bed. Oversized square pillows are much better suited to my sleeping style and don’t need to be removed before getting in.

'Creating a bed that feels inviting doesn’t have to mean piling on endless cushions,' continues Holly Castle.

'Oversized square pillows are a smart starting point, as they add height and depth without fuss. Many people are now swapping decorative throw pillows for a long bolster or lumbar style, which brings the same layered comfort in a more streamlined way. The goal is to build texture and softness with fewer, better pieces, think crisp pillowcases, a relaxed linen throw and plump, high-quality pillows that hold their shape.'

My bed set up since adopting a simpler approach (Image credit: Future / Amy Reeves)

A blanket at the bottom of the bed also provides firmer pressure on the quilt that improves my quality of sleep and adds to that extra level of visual cosiness, while the firm square pillows are also brilliant for reading in bed, encouraging me to put my phone away before trying to go to sleep.

I do like Holly’s suggestions of a long bolster with a removable and washable cover as I sometimes get back and hip ache from side sleeping. Many female friends have found that this style of cushion between your legs improves sleep posture and relieves aches and pains. So, definitely something I’m going to try adding to my spread!

Choosing bedding for sleep not styling

Holly Castle advises: 'When it comes to choosing the right pillow for sleep rather than styling, start with how you naturally rest. Side and back sleepers - those who need firmer support to keep the head, neck and spine aligned - should look for a pillow with structure and depth, like a super-support style. Front sleepers, on the other hand, tend to need something soft and low to avoid strain on the neck, while hot sleepers benefit from cooling or temperature-regulating options that prevent overheating through the night.'

'Allergy sufferers should choose anti-allergy fibres that resist dust mites and bacteria, and anyone who struggles with snoring can try contoured, anti-snore designs that encourage better breathing. Whatever your sleep type, the right pillow should support your natural position and feel instantly comfortable the moment you lie down.'

(Image credit: Piglet in Bed)

For me, the real shift was turning away from the ‘shoulds’ and ‘musts’ that I have associated with what a ‘gown-up’s’ bed should look like. Motivated by this change, I’ve also stepped away from matching duvet covers, pillowcases and sheets.

I’m putting colours that tone well together so I don’t have to always have ‘the set’ ready when I change the sheets. It’s not ground-breaking, but when I say it has genuinely made me sleep better at night, I mean it.