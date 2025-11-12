Argos has quietly dropped the best Emma mattress Black Friday discounts I've seen this year – you can save over £500 right now

Emma has recently launched its Black Friday sale, offering what the brand promises are its lowest prices yet on selected bestselling lines.

That includes discounts of 25% off on the Emma Hybrid Thermosync Mattress, which Ideal Home has tried, tested, and rates the best Emma mattress you can buy. However, I've found a way to shop Emma's bestselling mattresses for even less.

Whilst a double Hybrid Thermosync Mattress is currently reduced from £799 to £599.25 on Emma's website, I've discovered a way to bag this bestseller for just £378. That's a further £221.25 saving, and it isn't the only Emma mattress that's had its price slashed.

Emma Hybrid Thermosync Mattress £378 at Argos Argos is currently offering some of the best Emma mattress discounts I've seen this year.

That's right, as Ideal Home's Sleep Editor, I keep track of all of the best prices on the best mattresses on the market, and I've discovered Argos currently has the Emma Hybrid Thermosync mattress on sale for just £378. That's cheaper than the Black Friday deals currently live on Emma's own website.

If you were shopping for a super king-size mattress, the savings would be even more dramatic.

Full price, a super king in the Emma Hybrid ThermoSync mattress costs £1049. Emma has the super king on sale for £786.75. At Argos you can shop a super king for £492. That's a £557 saving on normal RRP, and the best deal I've seen this year.

(Image credit: James French)

The even better news is that as a part of Argos' early Black Friday promotions, this mattress comes with Argos' price guarantee. That means that you can shop confidently knowing Argos won't reduce the price any further before Christmas.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

This doesn't guarantee that another retailer won't lower the price of this mattress even further, but I've been keeping an eye on Black Friday deals for the past four years, and with the current Argos sale prices already offering a whopping 47% reduction on the mattress's normal retail value, I think it's highly unlikely we'll see a better saving on offer any time soon.

Plus, as I mentioned, it isn't just the Emma Hybrid Thermosync mattress that Argos currently has discounted.

We've tested and reviewed most of Emma's mattress collection at Ideal Home, and overall, we feel the Emma Hybrid ThermoSync mattress offers the best mix of comfort, support, and temperature regulation.

However, there are several more affordable Emma mattresses available, including the Emma Hybrid Premium mattress and Emma Hybrid Original mattress, the first of which also has a significant saving at Argos.

(Image credit: Dan Duchars Ltd)

The Emma Hybrid Premium mattress normally retails at £529 for a double, and is currently on sale at Emma for £448.80. However, you can snap up a double in the Emma Hybrid Premium mattress at Argos for only £317 right now.

That said, when it comes to Emma's most affordable mattress, the Hybrid Original, Emma still has the best price. This mattress isn't on sale at Argos, so it remains its normal retail price of £359 for a double. The best bargain is at Emma, where the Emma Hybrid Original mattress is now reduced to £323.10.

Although that does mean you can score a more premium Emma mattress at Argos for cheaper than you'd pay for the entry-level model at Emma.

(Image credit: Emma)

It just goes to show that when it comes to Black Friday deals, it pays to shop around. That's why Ideal Home's Black Friday deals page exists; to do the hard work of hunting for the best prices on bestselling homeware for you.

All in all, if you've been eyeing up an Emma mattress and just waiting for the right time to shop, then thanks to Argos' Black Friday mattress deals, I think that time is definitely now.