Melissa Hemsley shares her home truths about her Sunday Cook Off and must-have kitchen products

I aim for some meal prep once a week, usually a Sunday evening. I call it the ‘Sunday Cook Off!’ It helps us as a family start the working week off well with some healthy nourishing foods in our bellies.

Normally I make my No-Bake Chocolate Peanut Bars which are a firm favourite from the fridge, a batch of savoury or sweet muffins for breakfasts, one big pot of something like my Big Batch Bolognese (seven different veg in it, as well as beef mince and lentils).