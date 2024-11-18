Melissa Hemsley shares her home truths about her Sunday Cook Off and must-have kitchen products

When she's not busy writing best-selling cookbooks or cooking up a storm in the kitchen, Melissa Hemsley enjoys spending time at home with her boyfriend Henry Relph, their daughter Summer and their Staffordshire bull terrier, Nelly.

WHAT IS THE FIRST THING YOU DO WHEN YOU GET IN THE DOOR?

Take my shoes off and smother my dog with kisses. She’s an old girl, almost 11 years old and recovering from cancer. Then I make a ginger lemon tea.

WHAT'S YOUR HOMEWARE ADDICTION?

Blankets! I buy my patchwork quilts from Angie (@angieburrett) and I love buying artisan blankets from Oshana – they’re made by refugees and are absolutely stunning.

crochet blanket on a wooden armchair in a room

Habibi small crochet blanket

Every blanket is totally unique and made by Syrian mothers, helping them support their families and get their children back into education. Each blanket is signed in the corner by the maker.

WHAT'S YOUR FAVOURITE HOMEWARE BRAND?

Falcon jugs for drinks and flowers; Howe London for stripy cushions; Our Place for pans… and I love Kilner jars for storage and keeping leftovers in the fridge.

Our Place Always Pan 2.0
Our Place Always Pan

Falcon Enamelware Enamel Two Pint Jug White With Blue Rim
Falcon Enamelware Enamel Two Pint Jug White

Kilner Clip Top Jar 2 Litre (2000 Ml) Airtight Glass Storage Jar for Preserving Fruits Vegetables Coffee Tea Rice Flour Nuts Pasta
Kilner Clip Top Jar 2 Litre

WHAT SMELL SAYS HOME TO YOU?

Garlic frying in butter. And then at my mum’s house, it’s the smell of orange peel in a cooling oven. My mum would pop citrus peels in the oven when it was cooling to create her own free scent – she hates me wasting money on candles! Citrus is one of the best odour-neutralising scents for a kitchen.

DO YOU HAVE ROUTINES AT HOME?

I aim for some meal prep once a week, usually a Sunday evening. I call it the ‘Sunday Cook Off!’ It helps us as a family start the working week off well with some healthy nourishing foods in our bellies.

Normally I make my No-Bake Chocolate Peanut Bars which are a firm favourite from the fridge, a batch of savoury or sweet muffins for breakfasts, one big pot of something like my Big Batch Bolognese (seven different veg in it, as well as beef mince and lentils).

DO YOU THINK YOU'RE A GOOD HOST?

I think I’ve got a bit better. I used to get really frazzled until I drastically lowered my expectations of myself. Now I make one big sharing main, one wonderful dip (try my feta-mole - guacamole meets whipped feta), and then a simple chocolate pudding. And I let everyone help themselves and go at their own pace.

If there are leftovers, everyone can take them home – which I ADORE when I’m at someone’s home and they wrap us up leftovers – leftovers are the best.

WHAT DO YOU MISS MOST ABOUT YOUR HOME WHEN YOU'RE AWAY?

We’ve got a lovely big bed that sleeps all four of us – dog included!

In the hot seat

  • Shoes on or off? Off
  • Eat at table or laps? At the table with the dog scrounging on the floor!
  • Lighting – bright or moody? Lots of lamps.
  • Quick shower or long bath? I’m a sweaty person! So a quick shower.
  • Colourful or neutral? Neutral wall colours, then colourful cushions and art.
  • Neat or creative chaos? Chaos, says my boyfriend!
  • Music, TV or quiet? Music – it keeps me calm.

Real Healthy: Unprocess Your Diet With Easy, Everyday Recipes: the Sunday Times Bestseller
Real Healthy: Unprocess Your Diet With Easy, Everyday Recipes

Melissa’s latest cookbook, the Sunday Times Bestseller Real Healthy: Unprocess your Diet with Easy Everyday Recipes, is available now.

