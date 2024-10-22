Nadiya Hussain's Hometruths - the chores she loves and the first thing she does when she gets home

The celebrity chef and author lives in Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire, with her husband and three children

What’s the first thing you do when you get in the door? As I go through the utility and kitchen, the first thing I do is snap my bra off. It’s nice to be free! The kids hate it because I hang my bra on the banister. If we ever have accidental guests, they’re like, ‘Mum!’

What’s on your bedside table? Gaviscon – because I have bad heartburn, all the time – a sleep mask, my prayer beads, a book and a glass of water.

What is your favourite store? John Lewis. My eldest son works there two days a week and whenever he’s in homewares, he’s like, ‘Mum, there’s a great deal on this.’ I can go there and buy myself a scourer and a designer handbag, if I wanted to. I love that you can get everything in there.

What smell says ‘home’ to you? Spices. The smell of ginger, garlic and onion sticks to clothes, so even though I work really hard to not have that spice smell in the house by lighting candles, I love going to my mum’s house, as she literally doesn’t care. When I don’t eradicate that smell, my kids come home and say, ‘Yes, Mum! What have you cooked?’ They get really excited.

What chore do you love? Ironing. It’s one of the most mindful things to do. I run around doing all sorts, so sometimes it’s nice to stand in one place. It’s a really nice excuse for me to listen to a podcast or some music.

Do you have any routines at home? I’m a firm believer in ‘when it looks like it needs doing, do it’. When the kids were younger, I used to make them do the Sunday clean. They’d clean their own bedrooms – vacuum and dust – but now my motto is, if it needs putting away, put it away now.

Do you try your hand at DIY? I love DIY. When I was younger, my dad did loads of DIY and would say, ‘Just hang out with me. I don’t need you to do anything, just talk to me and make me a cup of tea.’ I learnt a lot of DIY from my dad so I’ve painted my whole house; I can do skirting, coving, picture rails and panelling. I can do all of it!

What do you miss most when away? Routine and the fluffy carpet. When I’m home, I love getting my toes in my deep-pile carpet.

In the hot seat

Shoes on or off? Off.

Off. Eat at table or on laps? On my lap on the couch.

On my lap on the couch. Lighting – bright or moody? Moody.

Moody. Quick shower or long bath? Long bath.

Long bath. Colourful or neutral? Neutral house with colourful things.

Neutral house with colourful things. Neat or creative chaos? Neat with creativity.

Neat with creativity. Music, TV or quiet? Complete silence.

Nadiya’s new cookbook, Cook Once, Eat Twice (£28, Penguin), is out 12 September. The accompanying TV show, Nadiya’s Cook Once, Eat Twice, will be on BBC2 and BBC iPlayer this month.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors