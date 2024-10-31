Paddington bear has opened his home for overnight stays with Airbnb - and yes, it’s the house from the film
You can expect plenty of marmalade sandwiches, too...
Paddington - the UK’s favourite bear - is heading off to Peru for a long weekend and is inviting three families for an overnight stay in the iconic Windsor Garden home in London.
Airbnb is offering three families one overnight stay at Windsor Gardens between 8th and 10th of November in honour of Paddington in Peru, which hits cinemas on 8 November this year. But that’s not all, these wholesome staycations are being offered for free.
Out of all of the best Airbnb’s, Paddington’s London home is the icing on the cake - or marmalade on the toast, if you’d rather. It’s fair to say Paddington is beloved by the nation which is why many will jump at the chance to stay in his home.
What's included?
With Paddington and the Brown’s off visiting Aunt Lucy, the house is yours for the taking. The Airbnb features real furniture from the original STUDIOCANAL film - and yes, you can expect to see that beautiful painted blossom tree winding up the stairs - the ultimate hallway decor inspo.
Downstairs in the living room you'll find plenty of books and board games stacked by the fireplace to keep the whole family entertained. There’s even a retro carousel taking pride of lace by the window.
In the open plan, brightly colourful kitchen tuck into marmalade sandwiches and try not to make the same mistake as Paddington when using the bathroom - its pretty coastal bathroom ideas are too pretty to be flooded!
The Airbnb is ideal for a family of four with little ones sleeping up in the attic like Paddington and parents lodging in Mr and Mrs Brown’s master bedroom.
After settingling in, guests will be invited to a local cinema for one of the first screenings of Paddington in Peru. Cinema tickets are also included in the stay. And in the morning, guests will be treated to a bear-inspired breakfast basket before departure.
However, if you’re lucky enough to to stay, the Brown’s have asked you follow this etiquette:
- Marmalade sandwiches for breakfast, lunch and dinner highly recommended
- Duffle coat and red bush hat optional
- Toothbrushes are for cleaning your teeth only, NOT ears!
- No flooding the bathroom, Paddington learnt the hard way
‘Paddington is a national treasure in the UK and we are so excited to be working with STUDIOCANAL to bring this extraordinary stay exclusively to Airbnb, where families can experience the magical world of Paddington and sleepover in his cosy family home in London,’ Amanda Cupples, General Manager of Northern Europe at Airbnb said of the experience.
‘Travelling on Airbnb is all about creating memories with loved ones and we know that this stay will provide children with special memories to last a lifetime.’
How to book
It all sounds great, but with just three stays available, how can you book?
At 9am on Sunday 3 November, guests can request to book a stay here. Guests are then selected on a first come first served basis. With the popularity of Paddington, spaces are expected to sell out very quickly, so make sure you’re ready at 9am to book your slot.The stays are recommended for families of four.
Travel costs are not included in the stay but guests will receive free cinema tickets, breakfast and dinner. The dates the property is available - from 8 to 10 November - are also non negotiable.
This experience is perfect for any family looking for a wholesome weekend escape, in the home of the bear that everyone knows and loves.
Kezia Reynolds joined the Ideal Home team as News Writer in September 2024. After graduating from City, University of London in 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism, Kezia kicked off her career spending two years working on women’s weekly magazines. She is always on the lookout for the latest home news, finding you the best deals and trends - so you don’t miss a thing!
