For anyone who bakes bread at home, you'll know that getting the temperature right for proving can be one of the trickiest parts. I live in a poorly insulated, single glazed home so finding the the perfect temperature, especially in winter, can feel impossible.

While there are gadgets aplenty out there, the other issue I (and most of us) face is that I'm working with an especially small kitchen, meaning I don't have the room for bulky appliances, especially if I'm not using them every single day. So when I discovered the Brod & Taylor Folding Proofer & Slow Cooker, available both on Amazon and through the brand itself, I couldn't have snapped it up quicker.

I was a little skeptical initially, after all I see a lot of kitchen gadgets in this line of work. However, within a few days I couldn't see myself continuing my sourdough era without it.

It's a very simple, no-frills design, when it's erected it's essentially a plain white box with a clear viewing window and digital temperature controls. Inside you have a rack and a water tray (which is super handy for injecting a bit of humidity into your dough).

However, when not in use the whole things folds completely flat. And by flat I mean down to 7cm, which is around the height of a tennis ball or a credit card. This means it's slim enough to slide into even the most awkward of storage spots. In fact, mine actually lives underneath my sofa!

So far, I've mainly been using the Brod & Taylor Folding Proofer for sourdough and it's now become such an integral part of my system that I think I'd struggle to bake without it.

When in Proofer mode, the machine provides consistent warmth with temperature you can control to the degree from 21-49ºC. Since my flat is so cold, this means my starter and dough can get up to actual room temperature within minutes, without me having to turn my heating on.

My dough now rises more predictably, more evenly, and in a shorter amount of time. There’s far less guesswork involved thanks to both the consistent temperatures and the fact I can peek in through the window to keep an eye on things without disturbing the process. It’s no exaggeration to say this gadget has improved my bread more than anything else I’ve tried so far.

While I've not done my own test using a smart plug (I've got the Tapo, £7.99 at Amazon ready to go though), the brand say that the Brod & Taylor Folding Proofer only uses between 1 and 3p per hour.

So if you were turning on the heating or using an oven on a very low heat in an effort to proof your dough you could potentially be saving a lot on your energy bills by making switch.

Although bread baking is clearly what this proofer excels at, it’s far from a one-trick appliance. The Brod & Taylor Folding Proofer also has a Slow Cook mode which you can adjust between 29 and 90ºC. With this function you just pop your own pot directly on the heating plate to act as a slow cooker your casseroles.

Beyond that, the gadget is designed for fermenting yoghurt, kefir and other cultured foods, as well as melting chocolate or gently warming cheeses. I can also see it being useful as a plate warmer or even a gentle keep-warm station when hosting.

I'm far from the only one elated with this product, ‘This product has made more difference to my bread making than any other product [...] The bread is now more consistent and the whole family are enjoying fresh rolls or bread every day,' reads one Amazon review.

Another says, 'This is a superb product. At last I can control my dough temperatures. Results so far on yoghurt, sour cream and dough have been astonishingly good.'

However, nothing is perfect and, for me it's that the controls and power socket are positioned on the same side, which can make things a little awkward depending on the layout of your kitchen. The other downside is the price as if you only bake once in a blue moon and already have a slow cooker, then it may not be worth it. But for regular bakers it quickly earns its keep.

If you’re on your sourdough journey and are frustrated by inconsistent proving in cold UK homes, the Brod & Taylor Folding Proofer is a genuinely game-changing piece of kit. Plus, maybe most importantly of all, it doesn’t demand permanent counter space thanks to its clever folding design.

For me, it’s become an essential part of my baking routine and my sourdough has never been better.