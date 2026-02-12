According to the Met Office, the UK has had an 'exceptionally wet' start to the year, with some locations seeing 40 consecutive days of wet weather.

While this can feel pretty miserable, this heavy rainfall can also wreak havoc with our homes, highlighting any vulnerabilities in the property's shell, leading to signs of leaks and water ingress. Left unchecked, this can lead to long term issues of damp and condensation that can be costly and time consuming to resolve.

That's why it's important check for signs of water entering your home during periods of heavy rain so that the issue can be rectified before too much damage is done. I asked the pros about the kind of damage heavy rain can cause, the signs you should look out for, as well as why your roof might have started leaking.

What kind of damage can heavy rain cause to a property?

'Heavy rain rarely causes problems on its own,' explains Sam Fitzgerald, founder of the Federation of Damp. 'What it usually does is expose weaknesses that were already there. This could be a small defect in roof coverings, blocked or overflowing gutters, failed seals around windows, or underlying ventilation issues inside the home.'

Extreme rainfall will also test your home's water resilience, revealing vulnerabilities in roofing, walls, and foundations says architectural designer and owner of Online Drawing UK, Chris Lawson: 'Saturated soil can push against basement walls, resulting in seepage or cracks. Poorly maintained brickwork and pointing can allow moisture to penetrate, leading to internal damp and plaster damage.

'Windows, doors, and external joinery are also susceptible, particularly if seals have degraded over time. Repeated exposure to water can weaken timber elements and promote the growth of mould and mildew. Beyond visible damage, water can undermine insulation and electrical systems, creating both comfort and safety hazards.'

This damage can be extensive so it's crucial that you keep your eyes peeled for early warning signs so that you can tackle them before they get too bad.

What are the warning signs of water ingress?

There are a few tell-tale signs that you should look out for, both inside and out, during and after heavy rain that will give you an indication that something untoward is going on.

Inside

Brown water stains on ceilings and walls

Peeling paint or wallpaper

Pooling water on window sills and around skirting boards

Unusual musty smells

Sudden onset of condensation

'After heavy rainfall, homeowners should look out for water marks on ceilings or walls, drips, musty smells or a sudden increase in condensation,' says Sam. 'These are often signs of an issue that has been developing quietly over time and needs proper investigation, rather than a quick cosmetic fix.'

Outside

Sagging guttering

Persistent drips after the rain has stopped

Dark patches on brickwork

Green algae on your home's exterior walls

How to fix damage caused by heavy rain

'Solutions vary depending on severity: patching and resealing small leaks may suffice, while more extensive damp may require re-plastering with damp-resistant materials or installing proper drainage channels,' advises Chris. 'Monitoring these areas immediately after heavy rain allows homeowners to act before the problem escalates.'

While some issues may be easily resolved on a DIY basis, such as failing sealant around a window frame, water marks on the ceiling (once the source of the leak has been found and rectified) or clearing out gutters, other issues, like fixing damaged roof tiles or replacing soggy loft insulation are best left to the professionals.

Why does my roof leak after heavy rain?

In many instances, signs off water ingress in your home will stem from an issue with your roof, so regular roof maintenance is key to keep problems at bay.

'During periods of heavy rain, your roof will be right in the firing line - so it’s here that problems tend to crop up first,' says Phil Spencer, property expert and founder of the property advice website Move iQ. 'Whether the sheer volume of water falling onto the roof causes a brand new leak or just worsens an existing leak isn’t really the issue. What matters is the damage it does.

'Whenever rainwater gets into your home, whether that’s the attic or the living areas, it can cause a range of problems from peeling paint to damp, rot and mould. Over time, periods of heavy rain can also worsen existing problems like subsidence, which tends to happen when soil repeatedly gets wet and dries out.'

Phil Spencer Property expert An expert in all things property, Phil is also the founder of the property advice website Move iQ.

But it's not just the roof tiles that could be the culprit. 'Blocked gutters can also play a big role,' says James Ginley, Director of Technical Surveying at e.surv. 'When water can’t drain properly, it can back up under roof coverings or overflow down walls, creating leaks that may appear long after the initial rainfall has passed.'

'It’s quite common for older buildings to develop roof issues, ' explains Phil. 'Materials like felt and tiles slowly degrade over time, and water has a way of finding its way into any cracks or weak spots. However leaks can crop up suddenly if you lose a roof tile in a storm or repairs are done with the wrong materials.

'If you see any evidence of a leak, don’t delay. Find a local tradesperson who has experience of working on similar properties, and ask them to assess and fix the problem quickly.'

Fortunately, it's doesn't necessarily mean you'll need to replace your roof in order to solve the problem of water ingress. 'A leak in itself is not a disaster, but if you don’t deal with it promptly it can cause structural issues that may reduce the value of your home. The fix depends on the cause; it could mean replacing tiles, fixing gutters, or addressing drainage issues.'

James Ginley Social Links Navigation Director of Technical Surveying at e.surv James joined e.surv in 2021, is a Fellow of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS), an expert in new build valuation and author of numerous RICS Guidance papers. James is also member of the Equity Release Council Standards Board.

FAQs

What should you do if you find a leak in your roof?

If you do happen to notice a leak from your roof, there are steps you can take to minimise the risk of further damage while you wait for a professional.

Move any belongings out of the way. However, if the water is leaking on to insulation, don't move it without wearing the correct PPE otherwise it could be very hazardous to your health.

However, if the water is leaking on to insulation, don't move it without wearing the correct PPE otherwise it could be very hazardous to your health. Try to contain the water, if possible. Buckets, saucepans, Tupperware, whatever you can get your hands on will help limit the impact of the leak.

Buckets, saucepans, Tupperware, whatever you can get your hands on will help limit the impact of the leak. Get photographic evidence. 'Document what you can with images or video in case you need them for an insurance claim and can also help a tradesperson diagnose the issue,' advises Alex Peters, a cost guide expert at Checkatrade.

Should you discover a lot of water damage, it's worthwhile checking whether a leak will be covered by your home insurance and whether you insurer can help you cover the cost of repairs.