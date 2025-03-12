Presenter Sophie Morgan shares her home truths and the bad habit she can't stand
Sophie Morgan gets up close and personal with her home
The TV presenter and disability advocate is originally from West Sussex and recently relocated to Los Angeles last year.
What is the first thing you do when you get in the door?
I put some music on. I love music and it compliments the mood. If I had a really stressful day, it helps me unwind and is a great way to distinguish between the outside world and being at home. I have a really wide music taste. What I play varies every time.
Where is your happy place at home?
I love taking a bath. If I have a bath at night, which I tend to do most evenings, I leave the water in then in the morning, when it's gone cold, I jump in. I love a cold bath. Everyone bangs on about cold water swimming but it’s not that easy to do if you're a wheelchair user. I love cold water but it’s not that practical and I don’t have a pool so I jump in the bath.
What is your favourite time of day at home?
The magic hour. In the evening just before the sun sets, The light here in California is really special. It’s a really magical time. I’m in Midtown LA so I don’t live by the sea but I have a palm tree in my garden. As far as I'm concerned, it's paradise!
What's on your bedside table?
A bottle of water, an Alexa speaker, a lamp and whatever book I'm reading at the time, At the moment, I’m reading Gloria Steinem’s autobiography called My Life On The Road.
What's your favourite homeware brand?
There's a store out here called World Market. That’s kitted out my place in LA. Back in the UK, I loved West Elm. It’s expensive but lovely.
Do you have a homeware addiction?
I'm an oil painter so I have big oil paintings or, if I haven't got the originals, I have prints of them. I love putting them up on the wall. I rent, so even though it’s not my space, putting them up makes it feel like mine. They are of figures swimming in the water. I've got a massive one in my kitchen and a couple of others dotted around the house.
What smells like 'home' to you?
My mum always uses a ‘Winter’ by The White Company candle or Jo Malone Pomegranate Noir. Mum lives near Lewis in East Sussex - that's where I grew up. Those smells take me back.
Do you have a bad home habit you'd like to quit?
For the people that live with me, I'm really bad with them leaving their shoes on the floor. I will throw people's shoes out the way because it gets in my way as a wheelchair user. I give people three chances, then I throw them out the window because I literally fall out of my chair if I don't see them coming. Shoes are such a speed bump for me.
What chore to you hate the most?
Changing the sheets. It's so hard to do when you're sitting down. I also hate vacuuming too because it's really hard to push a vacuum cleaner and a wheelchair. I hate them both with a passion. Every time I need to change my sheets, I enlist a friend when they come over.
Are you a good host?
I'd say I am. I don't cook, so I’m not that kind of host but there's always drink flowing. You'll never see the bottom of a glass. It's always very relaxed and fun. I'm not precious about people staying so you can relax and make yourself at home.
What do you miss most about your home when you're away?
I miss my friends back home in the UK. When I’m away from home, I miss my bed. It’s a big super king Ikea bed and so comfortable, gorgeous.
