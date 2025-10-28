Last Saturday, Swyft’s first physical store, named Store 01, opened in London’s Angel. I popped in on the launch day to see and experience this new shop of one of my favourite brands of sofas and furniture for myself. And I’m so glad this store now exists so you and I can see and try all of Swyft’s popular sofas and sofa beds in one place.

When I was doing research for Ideal Home’s best sofas and best modular sofas guides earlier this year, I had a hard time tracking down all the different Swyft sofa models that I wanted to try in person. Even though John Lewis stocks the majority of the styles, only a fraction is available to see and test out at the retailer’s physical stores, so I had to sift through all the various little stockists that have one or two models on show to track down the ones I wanted to see.

But with Swyft’s new Store 01 now on the scene, that’s a thing of the past for all Londoners, myself included.

In the store, you can try one of our top-rated sofa beds, the Swyft Model 04. (Image credit: Future/Sara Hesikova)

The store spans two floors at Islington Square shopping centre - the full address is at Unit G17, Islington Square, 129F Upper Street, N1 1QP - which is a perfect location if you ask me as it offers a lot of space and the likes of Arlo & Jacob and The Lounge Co are Swyft’s new neighbours, with a Loaf store also in the neighbourhood just a five-minute walk away. So if you’re shopping for a new sofa or sofa bed, you can hit up multiple sofa stores in one go.

‘Store 01 - Angel marks a really exciting moment for Swyft,’ says Ben White, commercial director at Swyft. ‘It’s our first physical space and a true reflection of who we are as a brand. We wanted to create somewhere that feels welcoming, relaxed, and design-led; a place where customers can experience the quality, comfort, and craftsmanship of our furniture in person. Angel, and Islington Square specifically, felt like the perfect fit with its vibrant, creative community that mirrors our own values. The store is designed to feel like a home, not a showroom, giving customers the chance to see, touch, and imagine Swyft pieces in real life.’

On the top floor, you can find Swyft's Model 03 modular sofa in the Morris & Co. Willow fabric. (Image credit: Future/Sara Hesikova)

Swyft is most known for its quick-delivery sofas and sofa beds which can be with you within 24 hours after you place your order which is pretty unheard of, since sofas famously come with long-lead delivery times of several weeks. Another great thing about Swyft’s best sofa beds and sofas is that they arrive flatpacked in a box but are also super easy and fast to assemble.

But as already mentioned, the one downside was the difficulty to try the products out IRL before purchasing. But that’s no longer the case as the store’s two floors showcase the brand’s sofa and sofa bed designs, as well as its beds, ottomans, coffee tables, dining furniture, cushions and rugs – even I didn’t know how many different rug designs Swyft sells, it might just be one of my new favourite places to buy rugs.

(Image credit: Future/Sara Hesikova)

One wall is also dedicated to all the different fabrics you can get your sofa or sofa bed in, including Swyft’s collaboration with Morris & Co. that launched earlier this year.

Top Swyft picks

The store is now open every week from Monday to Sunday, from 10am to 7pm on weekdays and from 10am to 5pm on weekends – are you planning a visit?