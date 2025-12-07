Home truths: Joanna Page on drinking snowballs and the Christmas job she dislikes the most

I love the lead–up. There’s that change in the air and an excitement, like I’m about to go off filming, like something new is about to start. I’m obsessed with Christmas. I love watching the kids’ music concerts and plays, sitting at home while everybody’s in school and having a glass of sherry while wrapping presents slowly, putting The Holiday on for the first time. I also like the bit after Boxing Day when we’re all over the place, drinking from 10am, eating chocolate all day and we can finally sit down and play kids’ games and cards.